Phillies 15, Yankees 0

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 4:02 pm
New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 26 0 3 0 Totals 38 15 12 15
Tuchman cf 2 0 0 0 Haseley lf 2 1 0 0
LaMarre cf 1 0 1 0 Da.Hall lf 2 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0 Hoskins dh 3 1 1 1
Alvarez 3b 2 0 0 0 Kingery cf 3 2 1 1
Lu.Voit 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Rojas cf 2 0 0 0
Gittens 1b 1 0 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 2 2 1 3
Frazier lf 2 0 0 0 R.Duran 1b 2 0 0 0
T.Mlone lf 1 0 0 0 Herrera rf 3 2 2 1
Andujar dh 2 0 0 0 M.Mniak rf 2 2 2 2
J.Braux ph 1 0 1 0 Chatham ss 3 1 1 1
Hgshoka c 1 0 0 0 E.Cbral c 1 0 0 0
Brantly c 0 0 0 0 J.Mthis c 3 0 1 0
Ty.Wade ss 2 0 1 0 L.Grcia pr 0 1 0 0
Vlzquez ss 1 0 0 0 N.Maton 2b 3 1 1 3
S.Brito rf 2 0 0 0 B.Stott 2b 1 0 0 0
Ambrgey rf 1 0 0 0 Wlliams 1b 4 2 2 3
Estrada 2b 2 0 0 0 Bthncrt eh 2 0 0 0
E.Duran 2b 1 0 0 0
New York 000 000 00x 0
Philadelphia 110 901 30x 15

E_Tauchman (2), Brantly (1). LOB_New York 5, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Wade (1), Maton (1), Williams (1). HR_Kingery (1), Bohm (1), Herrera (1), Moniak 2 (2), Williams (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Garcia L, 0-1 2 2 2 2 0 3
Wojciechowski 1 1-3 3 5 4 1 2
Abreu 2-3 3 4 4 1 1
Luetge 1 1 0 0 0 3
McClain 1 1 1 1 0 1
Cortes 1 2 3 3 1 2
Gomez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Moore W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 1 2
Velasquez H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 3
Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 2
Mitchell 1 1 0 0 0 2
Rosso 1 1 0 0 1 2
Ynoa 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Ynoa (LaMarre).

WP_Abreu, Luetge.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Ryan Will.

T_2:38. A_2,193

