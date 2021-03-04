Phillies 15, Yankees 0

|New York
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|26
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|38
|15
|12
|15
|Tuchman cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Haseley lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|LaMarre cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Da.Hall lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Alvarez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Lu.Voit 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rojas cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gittens 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Bohm 3b
|2
|2
|1
|3
|
|Frazier lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Duran 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mlone lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Andujar dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mniak rf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|J.Braux ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Chatham ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hgshoka c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Cbral c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brantly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mthis c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ty.Wade ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|L.Grcia pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Vlzquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Maton 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|S.Brito rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Stott 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ambrgey rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Estrada 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bthncrt eh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Duran 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|00x
|–
|0
|Philadelphia
|110
|901
|30x
|–
|15
E_Tauchman (2), Brantly (1). LOB_New York 5, Philadelphia 2. 2B_Wade (1), Maton (1), Williams (1). HR_Kingery (1), Bohm (1), Herrera (1), Moniak 2 (2), Williams (1).
|New York
|Garcia L, 0-1
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Wojciechowski
|1
|1-3
|3
|5
|4
|1
|2
|Abreu
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Luetge
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|McClain
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cortes
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Gomez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|Moore W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Velasquez H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kintzler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mitchell
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rosso
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ynoa
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Ynoa (LaMarre).
WP_Abreu, Luetge.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Ryan Will.
T_2:38. A_2,193
