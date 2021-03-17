Phillies 2, Tigers 0

Detroit Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 0 5 0 Totals 28 2 6 2 Grssman lf 3 0 2 0 R.Quinn lf 2 0 1 0 E.Haase lf 1 0 0 0 Verling lf 1 0 0 0 Cndlrio 1b 2 0 0 0 Kingery cf 2 0 0 0 Trklson pr 1 0 0 0 J.Rojas cf 1 0 0 0 W.Cstro ss 3 0 1 0 B.Hrper dh 3 0 0 0 R.Nunez dh 3 0 1 0 Bthncrt ph 1 0 0 0 Garneau ph 0 0 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0 J.Schop 3b 3 0 1 0 B.Stott 2b 1 0 0 0 Kridler pr 1 0 0 0 Herrera rf 2 1 1 1 N.Mzara rf 2 0 0 0 Jnkwski cf 2 0 0 0 R.Grene rf 2 0 0 0 Wlliams ss 2 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 2 0 0 0 Da.Hall 1b 3 1 2 0 Greiner c 1 0 0 0 Trreyes 2b 3 0 1 1 H.Cstro 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Mthis c 2 0 0 0 Paredes 2b 0 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0

Detroit 000 000 000 – 0 Philadelphia 000 200 00x – 2

DP_Detroit 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Detroit 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Hall 2 (3), Torreyes (2). HR_Herrera (3). CS_Grossman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Skubal 3 1 0 0 3 6 Jimenez L, 0-1 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 Ross Jr. 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Teheran 4 1 0 0 0 7

Philadelphia Wheeler W, 1-1 5 4 0 0 0 4 Neris H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Alvarado H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 Bradley H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 Hale S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_by_Neris (Candelario), Hale (Castro).

WP_Skubal, Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, James Hoye; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Phil Cuzz.

T_2:48. A_2,278

