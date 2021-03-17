Phillies 2, Tigers 0

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|
|Grssman lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|R.Quinn lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Haase lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verling lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cndlrio 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kingery cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trklson pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Cstro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Hrper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Nunez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bthncrt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garneau ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Schop 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Stott 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kridler pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|N.Mzara rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jnkwski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Grene rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Ramos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Hall 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Greiner c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trreyes 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|H.Cstro 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mthis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|–
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|200
|00x
|–
|2
DP_Detroit 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Detroit 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Hall 2 (3), Torreyes (2). HR_Herrera (3). CS_Grossman (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Jimenez L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Ross Jr.
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teheran
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler W, 1-1
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Neris H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alvarado H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bradley H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hale S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by_Neris (Candelario), Hale (Castro).
WP_Skubal, Alvarado.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, James Hoye; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Phil Cuzz.
T_2:48. A_2,278
