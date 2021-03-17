On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Phillies 2, Tigers 0

By The Associated Press
March 17, 2021 4:12 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 5 0 Totals 28 2 6 2
Grssman lf 3 0 2 0 R.Quinn lf 2 0 1 0
E.Haase lf 1 0 0 0 Verling lf 1 0 0 0
Cndlrio 1b 2 0 0 0 Kingery cf 2 0 0 0
Trklson pr 1 0 0 0 J.Rojas cf 1 0 0 0
W.Cstro ss 3 0 1 0 B.Hrper dh 3 0 0 0
R.Nunez dh 3 0 1 0 Bthncrt ph 1 0 0 0
Garneau ph 0 0 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0
J.Schop 3b 3 0 1 0 B.Stott 2b 1 0 0 0
Kridler pr 1 0 0 0 Herrera rf 2 1 1 1
N.Mzara rf 2 0 0 0 Jnkwski cf 2 0 0 0
R.Grene rf 2 0 0 0 Wlliams ss 2 0 0 0
W.Ramos c 2 0 0 0 Da.Hall 1b 3 1 2 0
Greiner c 1 0 0 0 Trreyes 2b 3 0 1 1
H.Cstro 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Mthis c 2 0 0 0
Paredes 2b 0 0 0 0
J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0
Detroit 000 000 000 0
Philadelphia 000 200 00x 2

DP_Detroit 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Detroit 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Hall 2 (3), Torreyes (2). HR_Herrera (3). CS_Grossman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal 3 1 0 0 3 6
Jimenez L, 0-1 2-3 3 2 2 0 2
Ross Jr. 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Teheran 4 1 0 0 0 7
Philadelphia
Wheeler W, 1-1 5 4 0 0 0 4
Neris H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Alvarado H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 3
Bradley H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hale S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_by_Neris (Candelario), Hale (Castro).

WP_Skubal, Alvarado.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, James Hoye; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Phil Cuzz.

T_2:48. A_2,278

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 AWS Pi Week 2021
3|15 Esri Partner Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen provides official signature for printing of new currency