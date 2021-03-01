On Air: This Just In
Phillies 4, Orioles 4

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 3:56 pm
Baltimore Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 24 4 6 4 Totals 28 4 8 4
Au.Hays cf 2 1 2 0 McCtchn lf 2 1 1 0
Wlkrson pr 1 1 0 0 Jnkwski pr 1 0 0 0
Stewart rf 3 1 1 3 J.Sgura 2b 3 1 1 0
Mntcstl lf 2 0 0 1 B.Stott 2b 1 0 1 0
Ri.Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 A.Knapp c 3 0 1 2
C.Sisco c 2 0 1 0 B.Mller 1b 3 0 0 0
N.Cuffo c 1 0 0 0 R.Quinn cf 2 1 1 0
Valaika ss 2 0 1 0 Wlliams ph 0 0 0 0
R.Urias 2b 3 0 0 0 M.Joyce rf 2 1 1 2
Cmbrlnd dh 3 0 1 0 J.Rojas pr 1 0 0 0
T.Nevin 1b 2 1 0 0 J.Ortiz rf 1 0 0 0
N.Maton ss 3 0 0 0
L.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0
Trreyes 3b 2 0 0 0
R.Duran dh 2 0 2 0
E.Cbral eh 1 0 0 0
O’Hoppe eh 0 0 0 0
Baltimore 200 020 0xx 4
Philadelphia 202 000 0xx 4

E_Maton (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Segura (1), Knapp (1), Duran (1). HR_Stewart (1), Joyce (1). SF_Mountcastle.

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Lopez 2 5 2 2 1 0
Armstrong 1 1 2 2 1 1
Lowther 1 1 0 0 1 0
Phillips 1 0 0 0 1 2
Sceroler 1 1 0 0 2 1
Wells 1 0 0 0 1 1
Philadelphia
Nola 2 4 2 2 0 1
Kintzler 1 1 0 0 0 0
Ynoa H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rosso BS, 0-1 1 0 2 0 0 0
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Paulino 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Rosso (Hays).

WP_Nola.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Shane Livensparge.

T_2:24. A_1,886

