Phillies 4, Orioles 4

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|24
|4
|6
|4
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|8
|4
|
|Au.Hays cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|McCtchn lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wlkrson pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jnkwski pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|J.Sgura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mntcstl lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|B.Stott 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ri.Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Knapp c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|C.Sisco c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Mller 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Cuffo c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Quinn cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Valaika ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wlliams ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Urias 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Joyce rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Cmbrlnd dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Rojas pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Nevin 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Ortiz rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|N.Maton ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|L.Grcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trreyes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Duran dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|E.Cbral eh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|O’Hoppe eh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|200
|020
|0xx
|–
|4
|Philadelphia
|202
|000
|0xx
|–
|4
E_Maton (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Segura (1), Knapp (1), Duran (1). HR_Stewart (1), Joyce (1). SF_Mountcastle.
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez
|2
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Armstrong
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Lowther
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Phillips
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Sceroler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Wells
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Kintzler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ynoa H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rosso BS, 0-1
|1
|
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Paulino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Rosso (Hays).
WP_Nola.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Shane Livensparge.
T_2:24. A_1,886
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments