Phillies 4, Yankees 0

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 10:00 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 11 4 Totals 29 0 2 0
McCtchn lf 4 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0
M.Mniak rf 1 0 0 0 Gittens 1b 1 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 3 1 3 1 A.Judge rf 3 0 0 0
Da.Hall 1b 1 0 0 0 T.Mlone cf 1 0 0 0
Grgrius ss 4 1 2 2 A.Hicks cf 3 0 0 0
Wlliams 3b 1 0 0 0 Ambrgey rf 1 0 0 0
Al.Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0 Stanton dh 2 0 2 0
B.Stott 2b 1 0 0 0 G.Trres ss 3 0 0 0
Herrera rf 3 0 0 0 J.Bruce 1b 3 0 0 0
L.Grcia ss 1 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0
R.Quinn cf 3 1 1 0 Sanchez c 3 0 0 0
J.Rojas cf 1 0 0 0 Frazier lf 2 0 0 0
M.Joyce dh 3 0 0 0 S.Brito lf 1 0 0 0
J.Mthis c 4 0 1 1
Trreyes 2b 3 1 2 0
Jnkwski lf 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 001 100 200 4
New York 000 000 000 0

E_Urshela (1). LOB_Philadelphia 11, New York 3. 2B_Hoskins (1), Garcia (1), Mathis (2). HR_Gregorius (2). SB_Hoskins (2). CS_Jankowski (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola W, 1-2 6 1 0 0 0 9
Kintzler 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Watson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 1
De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Taillon L, 1-1 2 2-3 5 1 1 0 5
Green 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 2
O’Day 1 1 0 0 1 1
Wilson 0 2 2 2 2 0
Cortes 2 0 0 0 1 2
Lyons 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Nola (Stanton).

WP_Chapman.

PB_Sanchez.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Joe West; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Mark Wegne.

T_3:13. A_2,508

