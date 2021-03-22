Phillies 4, Yankees 0

|Philadelphia
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|McCtchn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mniak rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gittens 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|A.Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Hall 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mlone cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ambrgey rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|B.Stott 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Bruce 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Quinn cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Sanchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rojas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Joyce dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Brito lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mthis c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Trreyes 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Jnkwski lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|001
|100
|200
|–
|4
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|–
|0
E_Urshela (1). LOB_Philadelphia 11, New York 3. 2B_Hoskins (1), Garcia (1), Mathis (2). HR_Gregorius (2). SB_Hoskins (2). CS_Jankowski (1).
|Philadelphia
|Nola W, 1-2
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Kintzler
|Watson
|Neris
|De Los Santos
|New York
|Taillon L, 1-1
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Green
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|O’Day
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wilson
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Cortes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Lyons
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by_Nola (Stanton).
WP_Chapman.
PB_Sanchez.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Joe West; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Mark Wegne.
T_3:13. A_2,508
