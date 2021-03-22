Phillies 4, Yankees 0

Philadelphia New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 11 4 Totals 29 0 2 0 McCtchn lf 4 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 M.Mniak rf 1 0 0 0 Gittens 1b 1 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 3 1 A.Judge rf 3 0 0 0 Da.Hall 1b 1 0 0 0 T.Mlone cf 1 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 4 1 2 2 A.Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 Wlliams 3b 1 0 0 0 Ambrgey rf 1 0 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0 Stanton dh 2 0 2 0 B.Stott 2b 1 0 0 0 G.Trres ss 3 0 0 0 Herrera rf 3 0 0 0 J.Bruce 1b 3 0 0 0 L.Grcia ss 1 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 R.Quinn cf 3 1 1 0 Sanchez c 3 0 0 0 J.Rojas cf 1 0 0 0 Frazier lf 2 0 0 0 M.Joyce dh 3 0 0 0 S.Brito lf 1 0 0 0 J.Mthis c 4 0 1 1 Trreyes 2b 3 1 2 0 Jnkwski lf 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia 001 100 200 – 4 New York 000 000 000 – 0

E_Urshela (1). LOB_Philadelphia 11, New York 3. 2B_Hoskins (1), Garcia (1), Mathis (2). HR_Gregorius (2). SB_Hoskins (2). CS_Jankowski (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Nola W, 1-2 6 1 0 0 0 9 Kintzler 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Watson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 1 De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 2

New York Taillon L, 1-1 2 2-3 5 1 1 0 5 Green 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Chapman 1 0 0 0 1 2 O’Day 1 1 0 0 1 1 Wilson 0 2 2 2 2 0 Cortes 2 0 0 0 1 2 Lyons 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Nola (Stanton).

WP_Chapman.

PB_Sanchez.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Joe West; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Mark Wegne.

T_3:13. A_2,508

