On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Phillies 6, Pirates 5

By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 4:23 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 6 12 6 Totals 29 5 4 5
Kingery lf 3 1 0 0 K.Nwman dh 2 0 0 0
J.Rojas lf 1 0 0 0 J.Delay ph 1 0 0 0
Herrera rf 3 2 2 1 C.Tcker ss 3 0 0 0
M.Mniak cf 2 0 1 0 SmtNjgb lf 1 0 0 0
Al.Bohm 3b 2 2 2 1 Stllngs c 2 1 1 1
Da.Hall 1b 2 1 1 1 M.Perez c 2 0 0 0
M.Joyce dh 3 0 2 2 C.Moran 1b 2 0 0 0
Verling pr 2 0 0 0 P.Evans 3b 0 1 0 0
A.Knapp c 2 0 1 1 Frazier 3b 2 0 0 0
Bthncrt ph 1 0 0 0 J.Oliva cf 1 1 0 0
Chatham ss 3 0 0 0 D.Fwler lf 2 0 0 0
Trreyes rf 1 0 0 0 On.Cruz ss 1 1 0 0
Jnkwski cf 3 0 0 0 Goodwin cf 2 0 0 0
B.Stott ss 1 0 1 0 R.Cstro 2b 2 1 1 4
Wlliams 1b 4 0 1 0 Wi.Difo 2b 2 0 1 0
N.Maton 2b 3 0 1 0 Hu.Owen rf 1 0 0 0
L.Grcia 2b 1 0 0 0 K.Krmer rf 2 0 0 0
W.Craig 1b 1 0 1 0
Philadelphia 201 020 100 6
Pittsburgh 100 000 400 5

DP_Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Moniak (2), Bohm (3). HR_Herrera (2), Hall (1), Stallings (1), Castro (2). SB_Kingery (1), Stott (1). SF_Knapp.

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Moore W, 2-0 4 1 1 1 0 3
Hale 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kintzler 1 1 0 0 1 1
Brogdon 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hernandez 0 1 4 4 3 0
Carr H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Coonrod H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0
Romero S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 0
Pittsburgh
Brault L, 1-1 3 5 3 3 1 1
Yajure 2 3 2 2 1 3
Shreve 1 1 0 0 0 1
Feliz 1 1 1 1 0 2
Holmes 1 1 0 0 0 1
Crick 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Marty Foste.

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

T_3:03. A_1,763

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 Use Microsoft Excel Pivot Tables to...
3|15 Corporate CFO Best Practices for...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Edmond Russo inducted into the Senior Executive Service