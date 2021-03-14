Phillies 6, Pirates 5

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|4
|5
|
|Kingery lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|K.Nwman dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Delay ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|C.Tcker ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mniak cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|SmtNjgb lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Bohm 3b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|Stllngs c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Da.Hall 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|M.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Joyce dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|C.Moran 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verling pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Evans 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Knapp c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Frazier 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bthncrt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Oliva cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Chatham ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fwler lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trreyes rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|On.Cruz ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jnkwski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodwin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Stott ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Cstro 2b
|2
|1
|1
|4
|
|Wlliams 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wi.Difo 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Maton 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hu.Owen rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Krmer rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|W.Craig 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|201
|020
|100
|–
|6
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|400
|–
|5
DP_Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Moniak (2), Bohm (3). HR_Herrera (2), Hall (1), Stallings (1), Castro (2). SB_Kingery (1), Stott (1). SF_Knapp.
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Moore W, 2-0
|4
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Hale
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kintzler
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Brogdon
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hernandez
|0
|
|1
|4
|4
|3
|0
|Carr H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Coonrod H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Romero S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brault L, 1-1
|3
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Yajure
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Shreve
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Feliz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Holmes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crick
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Hernandez.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Marty Foste.
T_3:03. A_1,763
