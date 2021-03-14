Phillies 6, Pirates 5

Philadelphia Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 6 12 6 Totals 29 5 4 5 Kingery lf 3 1 0 0 K.Nwman dh 2 0 0 0 J.Rojas lf 1 0 0 0 J.Delay ph 1 0 0 0 Herrera rf 3 2 2 1 C.Tcker ss 3 0 0 0 M.Mniak cf 2 0 1 0 SmtNjgb lf 1 0 0 0 Al.Bohm 3b 2 2 2 1 Stllngs c 2 1 1 1 Da.Hall 1b 2 1 1 1 M.Perez c 2 0 0 0 M.Joyce dh 3 0 2 2 C.Moran 1b 2 0 0 0 Verling pr 2 0 0 0 P.Evans 3b 0 1 0 0 A.Knapp c 2 0 1 1 Frazier 3b 2 0 0 0 Bthncrt ph 1 0 0 0 J.Oliva cf 1 1 0 0 Chatham ss 3 0 0 0 D.Fwler lf 2 0 0 0 Trreyes rf 1 0 0 0 On.Cruz ss 1 1 0 0 Jnkwski cf 3 0 0 0 Goodwin cf 2 0 0 0 B.Stott ss 1 0 1 0 R.Cstro 2b 2 1 1 4 Wlliams 1b 4 0 1 0 Wi.Difo 2b 2 0 1 0 N.Maton 2b 3 0 1 0 Hu.Owen rf 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia 2b 1 0 0 0 K.Krmer rf 2 0 0 0 W.Craig 1b 1 0 1 0

Philadelphia 201 020 100 – 6 Pittsburgh 100 000 400 – 5

DP_Philadelphia 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Moniak (2), Bohm (3). HR_Herrera (2), Hall (1), Stallings (1), Castro (2). SB_Kingery (1), Stott (1). SF_Knapp.

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Moore W, 2-0 4 1 1 1 0 3 Hale 1 0 0 0 0 2 Kintzler 1 1 0 0 1 1 Brogdon 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hernandez 0 1 4 4 3 0 Carr H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Coonrod H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 Romero S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 1 0

Pittsburgh Brault L, 1-1 3 5 3 3 1 1 Yajure 2 3 2 2 1 3 Shreve 1 1 0 0 0 1 Feliz 1 1 1 1 0 2 Holmes 1 1 0 0 0 1 Crick 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Marty Foste.

T_3:03. A_1,763

