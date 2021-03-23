On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Pirates 1, Twins 0

By The Associated Press
March 23, 2021 3:40 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 27 1 6 1
L.Arrez lf 3 0 1 0 Frazier 2b 3 1 2 1
Tzu.Lin rf 0 0 0 0 Gnzales 2b 1 0 0 0
M.Grver c 3 0 0 0 K.Hayes 3b 3 0 1 0
Broxton cf 1 0 0 0 Hu.Owen 3b 1 0 0 0
Ja.Cave cf 2 0 0 0 Rynolds lf 3 0 0 0
Hmilton pr 1 0 0 0 SmtNjgb lf 1 0 0 0
Mi.Sano 1b 3 0 0 0 Polanco rf 2 0 0 0
A.Sbato 1b 1 0 0 0 Swggrty pr 1 0 0 0
B.Roker rf 3 0 0 0 W.Craig 1b 2 0 0 0
Garlick dh 3 0 0 0 Stllngs c 2 0 0 0
Astdllo 3b 3 0 1 0 Stk Jr. cf 1 0 0 0
J.Rddle ss 3 0 0 0 Goodwin cf 2 0 1 0
A.Rmine 2b 3 0 1 0 Wolters c 0 0 0 0
Gnzalez ss 1 0 1 0
Wi.Difo ss 2 0 1 0
C.Tcker dh 2 0 0 0
Minnesota 000 000 000 0
Pittsburgh 000 001 00x 1

DP_Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Pittsburgh 6. 3B_Romine (1). HR_Frazier (1). SB_Arraez (1), Difo (1). CS_Goodwin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Jax 3 4 0 0 1 0
Law 1 0 0 0 0 2
Farrell 1 1 0 0 0 2
Winder L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Canterino 1 0 0 0 2 0
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pittsburgh
De Jong 3 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Bednar 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Yajure 1 0 0 0 0 1
Feliz W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Crick H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 2
Howard H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Contreras S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 3

WP_Canterino.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Jeremy Rigg.

T_2:21. A_1,618

