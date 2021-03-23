Pirates 1, Twins 0

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|27
|1
|6
|1
|
|L.Arrez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Tzu.Lin rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzales 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Grver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Broxton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hu.Owen 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Cave cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rynolds lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hmilton pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|SmtNjgb lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mi.Sano 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Sbato 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swggrty pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Roker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Craig 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garlick dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stllngs c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astdllo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stk Jr. cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rddle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodwin cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Rmine 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wolters c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gnzalez ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wi.Difo ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Tcker dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|–
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|00x
|–
|1
DP_Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Minnesota 4, Pittsburgh 6. 3B_Romine (1). HR_Frazier (1). SB_Arraez (1), Difo (1). CS_Goodwin (1).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jax
|3
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Law
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Farrell
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Winder L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Canterino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|De Jong
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bednar
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yajure
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Feliz W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crick H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Howard H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Contreras S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
WP_Canterino.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Jeremy Rigg.
T_2:21. A_1,618
