Pirates 6, Braves 3

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|14
|6
|
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Peguero ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shwmake ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|A.Riley rf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|P.Evans pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dmritte rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rynolds lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stk Jr. pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sndoval 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Moran 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kzm Jr. pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzales ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Adranza 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Almonte lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Alfrd pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jackson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Nwman ss
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|Andrson sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Craig rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|T.Hrris lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fwler cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hu.Owen 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stllngs c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Hdson c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brbaker sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wi.Difo ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Atlanta
|100
|200
|000
|–
|3
|Pittsburgh
|001
|003
|02x
|–
|6
E_Camargo (2). DP_Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Sandoval (3), Almonte (3), Polanco (3), Newman (4). HR_Riley 2 (2), Frazier (2), Gonzales (1). CS_Fowler (1). SF_Newman.
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson L, 1-2
|6
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Minter
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brubaker
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Kranick W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ogle H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holmes H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shreve S, 1-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Dan Merze.
T_2:29. A_1,648
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments