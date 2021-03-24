Pirates 6, Braves 3

Atlanta Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 34 6 14 6 Incarte cf 4 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 3 1 1 1 Swanson ss 2 1 0 0 Peguero ph 2 0 0 0 Shwmake ss 1 0 0 0 K.Hayes 3b 3 0 2 0 A.Riley rf 3 2 2 3 P.Evans pr 1 1 1 0 Dmritte rf 1 0 0 0 Rynolds lf 2 0 1 1 Camargo 3b 4 0 1 0 Stk Jr. pr 1 0 0 0 Sndoval 1b 3 0 1 0 C.Moran 1b 3 1 0 0 Kzm Jr. pr 1 0 0 0 Gnzales ph 1 1 1 1 Adranza 2b 4 0 0 0 Polanco rf 3 0 1 1 Almonte lf 3 0 1 0 A.Alfrd pr 1 1 0 0 Jackson c 3 0 0 0 K.Nwman ss 2 0 2 1 Andrson sp 2 0 0 0 W.Craig rf 1 1 1 0 T.Hrris lf 1 0 0 0 D.Fwler cf 3 0 1 0 Hu.Owen 3b 1 0 1 0 Stllngs c 2 0 0 0 J.Hdson c 2 0 1 0 Brbaker sp 1 0 0 0 Wi.Difo ph 2 0 1 1

Atlanta 100 200 000 – 3 Pittsburgh 001 003 02x – 6

E_Camargo (2). DP_Atlanta 1, Pittsburgh 0. LOB_Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Sandoval (3), Almonte (3), Polanco (3), Newman (4). HR_Riley 2 (2), Frazier (2), Gonzales (1). CS_Fowler (1). SF_Newman.

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Anderson L, 1-2 6 8 4 4 1 1 Edwards Jr. 1 2 0 0 1 2 Minter 1 4 2 2 0 1

Pittsburgh Brubaker 5 3 3 3 1 6 Kranick W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Ogle H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Holmes H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Shreve S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Dan Merze.

T_2:29. A_1,648

