On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Listen Live
Sports News

Pirates LHP Brault shut down, RHP Cederlind has Tommy John

By The Associated Press
March 24, 2021 1:19 pm
1 min read
      

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are shutting down left-handed starter Steven Brault for at least a month to address discomfort in his throwing shoulder.

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said it’s likely Brault will be out for a minimum of 10 weeks. The team had expected Brault to be a part of a totally revamped starting rotation in 2021.

Brault complained of tightness in his left arm after two innings of work last Friday in an exhibition game against Baltimore. Tomczyk says at the moment the team does not believe the 28-year-old Brault requires surgery, just rest. Brault went 1-1 with a 5.43 ERA in eight innings of work this spring.

Brault won the Steve Blass Award given annually to the team’s best pitcher last fall after going 1-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 11 appearances (10 starts).

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Who replaces Brault is unclear, though J.T. Brubaker is scheduled to start in Brault’s spot this week.

The Pirates also announced that hard-throwing right-handed reliever Blake Cederlind is out 14-16 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

Pittsburgh also made a series of roster moves on Wednesday with opening day approaching.

Shortstop Cole Tucker and pitchers Sean Poppen and Miguel Yajure were optioned while infielder Will Craig, catchers Joe Hudson and Andrew Susac and outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. were reassigned.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Automate Forward
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

JPEO-CBRND shows off its sensory integration on robotic platforms