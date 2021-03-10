Trending:
Pitino, Iona beat top-seeded Siena 55-52 in MAAC tourney

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 9:43 pm
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Berrick JeanLouis registered 13 points and five steals as No. 9 seed Iona beat top-seeded Siena 55-52 in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Asante Gist had 16 points, including two free throws with four seconds left for a six-point lead, for Iona (10-5). Isaiah Ross added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Dylan van Eyck had eight rebounds.

Nelly Junior Joseph, who was second on the Gaels in scoring coming into the matchup with 12 points per game, was held to two points with eight rebounds.

Jackson Stormo had 14 points and three blocks for the Saints (12-5). Jalen Pickett added 13 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

