Pitlick, Garland help Coyotes rally for 5-2 win over Wild

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tyler Pitlick scored twice, Conor Garland had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2 Saturday night.

Lawson Crouse scored for the first time in 21 games, and Jakob Chychrun also scored for the Coyotes, who trailed 2-0 after one period. Niklas Hjalmarsson, Clayton Keller and Derick Brassard each had two assists. Darcy Kuemper stopped 32 shots.

Matt Dumba and Jordan Greenway scored 52 seconds apart in the first for the Wild, who lost for the fourth time in 11 games (7-3-1). Cam Talbot finished with 26 saves.

Arizona, coming off a 5-1 loss to the Wild on Friday night, began their comeback when Crouse knocked in the rebound of Garland’s shot 1:25 into the second.

Jakob Chychrun tied it with 6:28 left in the second.

Garland’s power-play goal less than 4 minutes into the third put Arizona ahead to stay.

Pitlick made it 4-2 at 6:15 and added an empty-netter with 47 seconds left to seal it.

KUEMPER RETURNS

Kuemper returned to the Arizona net after missing the previous four games with a lower-body injury. He picked up his first win since Feb. 22 against Anaheim.

“You gotta remember he played 25, 26 games straight last season. He can carry the load,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said.

DROPPING GLOVES

Minnesota’s Marcus Foligno and Arizona’s John Hayden dropped the gloves late in the first period but the exchange featured more circling than fighting. They each drew five-minute penalties.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host Vegas on Monday night in opener of two-game series.

Coyotes: At Colorado on Monday night to open a seven-game trip.

