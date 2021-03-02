On Air: Federal News Network program
Pittsburgh 70, Wake Forest 57

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 7:59 pm
WAKE FOREST (6-14)

Mucius 4-8 0-0 9, Oguama 1-3 3-4 5, DuBose 1-6 2-5 5, Whitt 1-7 0-1 3, Williamson 5-12 4-4 17, Antonio 2-4 0-0 6, Massoud 4-10 0-0 10, Adams 1-2 0-0 2, Neath 0-1 0-0 0, Wilkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 9-14 57.

PITTSBURGH (10-10)

Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Horton 0-4 0-0 0, Odukale 1-4 3-8 5, Sibande 7-13 6-6 23, Jeffress 3-9 2-2 8, Champagnie 7-13 4-6 20, Coulibaly 3-5 1-2 8, Ezeakudo 1-1 0-0 2, Collier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 16-24 70.

Halftime_Pittsburgh 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 10-29 (Williamson 3-8, Antonio 2-4, Massoud 2-5, Mucius 1-3, DuBose 1-4, Whitt 1-4, Neath 0-1), Pittsburgh 6-15 (Sibande 3-5, Champagnie 2-4, Coulibaly 1-2, Horton 0-2, Jeffress 0-2). Rebounds_Wake Forest 23 (DuBose 7), Pittsburgh 40 (Champagnie 13). Assists_Wake Forest 14 (Williamson 4), Pittsburgh 16 (Sibande 4). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 17, Pittsburgh 13. A_500 (12,508).

