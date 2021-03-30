Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pittsburgh opens 2021 campaign at Chicago

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 8:39 pm
< a min read
      

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs

Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The Cubs went 22-18 in division play in 2020. Chicago averaged 7.0 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game last year.

The Pirates went 16-24 in division games in 2020. Pittsburgh hit .220 as a team and averaged 2.4 extra base hits per game last year.

INJURIES: Cubs: None listed.

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 NDIA Delaware Valley Presents: CMMC -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lay flowers as they visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial