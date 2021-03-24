On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Popyrin builds on recent momentum with win at Miami Open

By The Associated Press
March 24, 2021 5:04 pm
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Alexei Popyrin built on his recent momentum by beating Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 7-6 (4) Wednesday on the first day of men’s play at the Miami Open.

Popyrin, a 21-year-old Australian who won his first ATP Tour title late last month in Singapore, will next play big-serving American Reilly Opelka, who is seeded 30th.

Lopez, 39, was the oldest player in the men’s draw.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France, runner-up at the recent Open 13 in Marseille, France, beat Pedro Sousa 6-1, 6-3. Herbert will next face No. 11-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada.

On the women’s side, wild-card Ana Konjuh of Croatia won her first main-draw match in a WTA event since 2018 when she beat Katerina Siniakova 7-6 (3), 7-5. Konjuh’s career has been slowed by four elbow surgeries.

Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain overcame two match points and a 5-1 deficit in the final set to overtake Bernarda Pera 6-2, 2-6, 7-5. American Danielle Collins swept Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 6-3.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Related Topics
Sports News

