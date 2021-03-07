Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Prairie View 81, Alcorn St. 69

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 12:30 am
< a min read
      

ALCORN ST. (6-12)

Fairley 6-6 0-0 12, Hardmon 3-4 0-0 6, Fraley 1-2 0-1 2, Joshua 5-16 2-5 13, Thorn 2-11 0-0 5, Pierce 4-13 0-0 11, Corbett 2-3 2-2 6, Lowe 5-11 3-4 14, Riley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 7-12 69.

PRAIRIE VIEW (14-4)

Henry 1-4 0-0 2, Cox 4-7 4-5 12, Daniels 11-13 3-5 30, Gambrell 6-11 0-0 14, Mack 5-12 0-0 10, Briscoe 1-1 1-2 3, Roberts 3-7 4-4 10, Edgar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 12-16 81.

Halftime_Alcorn St. 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Alcorn St. 6-21 (Pierce 3-7, Joshua 1-3, Thorn 1-4, Lowe 1-6, Corbett 0-1), Prairie View 7-16 (Daniels 5-6, Gambrell 2-5, Roberts 0-2, Mack 0-3). Fouled Out_Roberts. Rebounds_Alcorn St. 28 (Corbett 9), Prairie View 29 (Daniels 10). Assists_Alcorn St. 9 (Fairley, Joshua, Lowe 2), Prairie View 25 (Mack 12). Total Fouls_Alcorn St. 16, Prairie View 15.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday