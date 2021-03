By The Associated Press

NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Atlanta 3½ (220) at ORLANDO Indiana 6½ (218½) at CLEVELAND Utah 3½ (228) at PHILADELPHIA Brooklyn 9½ (228½) at HOUSTON at NEW ORLEANS 5½ (237) Chicago Charlotte 1 (232½) at MINNESOTA at DALLAS 5 (223) Oklahoma City at SACRAMENTO 4 (225½) LA Lakers Golden State 2 (233) at PORTLAND at TORONTO 6½ (212½) Detroit COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SYRACUSE 2 Clemson Wichita St. 4½ at TULANE UCONN 1½ at SETON HALL at FLORIDA 4 Missouri at PENN ST. 4½ Minnesota at ST. JOHN’S 1½ Providence at NOTRE DAME 2½ NC State at UTAH 4½ Oregon St. at COLORADO ST. 17½ New Mexico at VILLANOVA 5 Creighton Mississippi St 5½ at TEXAS A&M at OREGON 4½ UCLA Maryland 4½ at NORTHWESTERN at FLORIDA ST. 18½ Boston College San Diego St. 9½ at UNLV at EASTERN WASHINGTON 13 Idaho State at SOUTHERN CAL 7½ Stanford George Washington 7 Fordham Belmont 19½ SIU-Edwardsville Morehead State 7½ Se Missouri St National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -145 Washington +135 Toronto -115 at EDMONTON +105 St. Louis -155 at ANAHEIM +145 at VEGAS -143 Minnesota +133 Colorado -210 at SAN JOSE +190 at LOS ANGELES -105 Arizona -105

