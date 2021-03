By The Associated Press

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at EASTERN WASHINGTON 12 Idaho State St. Peter’s 3½ at QUINNIPIAC Monmouth 5 at RIDER at CENT. MICHIGAN 5½ N. Illinois at BUFFALO 5½ Kent St. at MANHATTAN 4½ Fairfield at MIAMI 4 Boston College at FAU 10 Middle Tennessee St at UC DAVIS 3 Hawaii at SIENA 6 Canisius at TOLEDO 9½ Ball St. Uc Riverside 9 at CS NORTHRIDGE at W MICHIGAN 2 E. Michigan Uc Irvine 8½ at LONG BEACH ST. at MARSHALL 13 Charlotte Georgia Tech 8½ at WAKE FOREST at UC SANTA BARBARA 20 Cal Poly at NORTH TEXAS 5½ UAB at W KENTUCKY 7½ Old Dominion at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY 4½ Tarleton State at UC SAN DIEGO 2½ Cal St.-Fullerton at GRAND CANYON 9 Utah Valley State at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 4 Seattle U New Mexico St. 12 at DIXIE STATE Colorado St. 1 at NEVADA Saint Louis 8 UMass Va Commonwealth 3½ Dayton Davidson 5½ George Mason Loyola of Chicago 16½ S. Illinois Indiana St. 5½ Evansville Drake 6½ N. Iowa Missouri St 7 Valparaiso W. Carolina 3 The Citadel Mercer 7½ Samford Arkansas St. 1½ Georgia Southern South Alabama 5 Louisiana-Monroe Appalachian St. 2 UALR Texas-Arlington 7 Troy Belmont 7½ Jacksonville St. Morehead State 1 Eastern Kentucky San Francisco U 1 Loyola Marymount Pacific 3 Santa Clara at MONTANA ST. 5 Sacramento St. National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -136 Washington +126 Tampa Bay -190 at CHICAGO +175 Minnesota -140 at ARIZONA +130 St. Louis -133 at LOS ANGELES +123 at COLORADO -245 Anaheim +225 Vegas -210 at SAN JOSE +190

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.