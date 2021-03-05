COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Florida St. 7 at NOTRE DAME at CLEMSON 7½ Pittsburgh Rutgers 3 at MINNESOTA at UCONN 10 Georgetown at KENTUCKY 7½ South Carolina at AUBURN 2 Mississippi St at WICHITA ST. 12 South Florida at MONTANA ST. OFF Sacramento St. at WEST VIRGINIA 6½ Oklahoma St. at UTAH 3 Arizona St. at PURDUE 7½ Indiana U at WEBER STATE 10 N. Colorado at MARSHALL OFF Charlotte Alabama 8½ at GEORGIA Villanova 4 at PROVIDENCE at MISSOURI 1 LSU S. Utah 2½ at PORTLAND STATE at OHIO STATE 2 Illinois SOUTHERN CAL 1½ at UCLA Virginia 2 at LOUISVILLE at ARKANSAS 15 Texas A&M at CREIGHTON 12½ Butler at KANSAS ST. 3½ Iowa St. at NORTH TEXAS OFF UAB at W KENTUCKY OFF Old Dominion at NORTH CAROLINA 3 Duke at MISSISSIPPI 8½ Vanderbilt at UC DAVIS OFF Hawaii at ST. JOHN’S 1 Seton Hall at CS NORTHRIDGE OFF Uc Riverside at LONG BEACH ST. OFF Uc Irvine at UC SANTA BARBARA OFF Cal Poly at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY OFF Tarleton State at UC SAN DIEGO OFF Cal St.-Fullerton at MARQUETTE 2½ Xavier at GRAND CANYON OFF Utah Valley State at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST OFF Seattle U at DIXIE STATE OFF New Mexico St. Utah St. 8½ at FRESNO ST. at WYOMING PK UNLV E Tennessee St 1 Tenn Chatanooga Furman 7 Vmi Elon 2½ Towson UNC-Wilmington 3½ William & Mary South Dakota St 13½ Nebraska-Omaha South Dakota 7½ W. Illinois National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NY ISLANDERS -200 Buffalo +180 NY Rangers -121 at NEW JERSEY +111 Philadelphia -112 at PITTSBURGH +102 Florida -141 at NASHVILLE +131 at MONTREAL -143 Winnipeg +133 Toronto -172 at VANCOUVER +160 at ARIZONA OFF Minnesota OFF at COLORADO OFF Anaheim OFF at DALLAS -136 Columbus +126 at LOS ANGELES OFF nSt. Louis OFF at EDMONTON -126 Calgary +116 at SAN JOSE OFF Vegas OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

