By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 5:33 pm
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Florida St. 7 at NOTRE DAME
at CLEMSON Pittsburgh
Rutgers 3 at MINNESOTA
at UCONN 10 Georgetown
at KENTUCKY South Carolina
at AUBURN 2 Mississippi St
at WICHITA ST. 12 South Florida
at MONTANA ST. OFF Sacramento St.
at WEST VIRGINIA Oklahoma St.
at UTAH 3 Arizona St.
at PURDUE Indiana U
at WEBER STATE 10 N. Colorado
at MARSHALL OFF Charlotte
Alabama at GEORGIA
Villanova 4 at PROVIDENCE
at MISSOURI 1 LSU
S. Utah at PORTLAND STATE
at OHIO STATE 2 Illinois
SOUTHERN CAL at UCLA
Virginia 2 at LOUISVILLE
at ARKANSAS 15 Texas A&M
at CREIGHTON 12½ Butler
at KANSAS ST. Iowa St.
at NORTH TEXAS OFF UAB
at W KENTUCKY OFF Old Dominion
at NORTH CAROLINA 3 Duke
at MISSISSIPPI Vanderbilt
at UC DAVIS OFF Hawaii
at ST. JOHN’S 1 Seton Hall
at CS NORTHRIDGE OFF Uc Riverside
at LONG BEACH ST. OFF Uc Irvine
at UC SANTA BARBARA OFF Cal Poly
at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY OFF Tarleton State
at UC SAN DIEGO OFF Cal St.-Fullerton
at MARQUETTE Xavier
at GRAND CANYON OFF Utah Valley State
at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST OFF Seattle U
at DIXIE STATE OFF New Mexico St.
Utah St. at FRESNO ST.
at WYOMING PK UNLV
E Tennessee St 1 Tenn Chatanooga
Furman 7 Vmi
Elon Towson
UNC-Wilmington William & Mary
South Dakota St 13½ Nebraska-Omaha
South Dakota W. Illinois
National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NY ISLANDERS -200 Buffalo +180
NY Rangers -121 at NEW JERSEY +111
Philadelphia -112 at PITTSBURGH +102
Florida -141 at NASHVILLE +131
at MONTREAL -143 Winnipeg +133
Toronto -172 at VANCOUVER +160
at ARIZONA OFF Minnesota OFF
at COLORADO OFF Anaheim OFF
at DALLAS -136 Columbus +126
at LOS ANGELES OFF nSt. Louis OFF
at EDMONTON -126 Calgary +116
at SAN JOSE OFF Vegas OFF

