|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Florida St.
|7
|at
|NOTRE
|DAME
|at CLEMSON
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|Rutgers
|3
|at
|MINNESOTA
|at UCONN
|10
|Georgetown
|at KENTUCKY
|7½
|South
|Carolina
|at AUBURN
|2
|Mississippi
|St
|at WICHITA ST.
|12
|South
|Florida
|at MONTANA ST.
|OFF
|Sacramento
|St.
|at WEST VIRGINIA
|6½
|Oklahoma
|St.
|at UTAH
|3
|Arizona
|St.
|at PURDUE
|7½
|Indiana
|U
|at WEBER STATE
|10
|N.
|Colorado
|at MARSHALL
|OFF
|Charlotte
|Alabama
|8½
|at
|GEORGIA
|Villanova
|4
|at
|PROVIDENCE
|at MISSOURI
|1
|LSU
|S. Utah
|2½
|at
|PORTLAND
|STATE
|at OHIO STATE
|2
|Illinois
|SOUTHERN CAL
|1½
|at
|UCLA
|Virginia
|2
|at
|LOUISVILLE
|at ARKANSAS
|15
|Texas
|A&M
|at CREIGHTON
|12½
|Butler
|at KANSAS ST.
|3½
|Iowa
|St.
|at NORTH TEXAS
|OFF
|UAB
|at W KENTUCKY
|OFF
|Old
|Dominion
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|3
|Duke
|at MISSISSIPPI
|8½
|Vanderbilt
|at UC DAVIS
|OFF
|Hawaii
|at ST. JOHN’S
|1
|Seton
|Hall
|at CS NORTHRIDGE
|OFF
|Uc
|Riverside
|at LONG BEACH ST.
|OFF
|Uc
|Irvine
|at UC SANTA BARBARA
|OFF
|Cal
|Poly
|at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY
|OFF
|Tarleton
|State
|at UC SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Cal
|St.-Fullerton
|at MARQUETTE
|2½
|Xavier
|at GRAND CANYON
|OFF
|Utah
|Valley
|State
|at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST
|OFF
|Seattle
|U
|at DIXIE STATE
|OFF
|New
|Mexico
|St.
|Utah St.
|8½
|at
|FRESNO
|ST.
|at WYOMING
|PK
|UNLV
|E Tennessee St
|1
|Tenn
|Chatanooga
|Furman
|7
|Vmi
|Elon
|2½
|Towson
|UNC-Wilmington
|3½
|William
|&
|Mary
|South Dakota St
|13½
|Nebraska-Omaha
|South Dakota
|7½
|W.
|Illinois
|National Hockey League
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-200
|Buffalo
|+180
|NY Rangers
|-121
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+111
|Philadelphia
|-112
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+102
|Florida
|-141
|at
|NASHVILLE
|+131
|at MONTREAL
|-143
|Winnipeg
|+133
|Toronto
|-172
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+160
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Anaheim
|OFF
|at DALLAS
|-136
|Columbus
|+126
|at LOS ANGELES
|OFF
|nSt.
|Louis
|OFF
|at EDMONTON
|-126
|Calgary
|+116
|at SAN JOSE
|OFF
|Vegas
|OFF
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments