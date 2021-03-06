Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 5:15 pm
< a min read
      
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at TENNESSEE Florida
at HOUSTON Memphis
at IOWA Wisconsin
Cincinnati at EAST CAROLINA
at NORTHWESTERN 7 Nebraska
at BAYLOR Texas Tech
Michigan at MICHIGAN ST.
at MARYLAND 6 Penn St.
Texas at TCU
Oregon 5 at OREGON ST.
Hofstra Delaware
Drexel 4 Coll. Of Charleston
Oral Roberts 7 North Dakota
North Dakota St 6 Umkc
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NY ISLANDERS OFF Buffalo OFF
Tampa Bay -200 at CHICAGO +180
at CAROLINA -140 Florida +130
at BOSTON -260 New Jersey +230
at PHILADELPHIA -109 Washington -101
at PITTSBURGH -141 NY Rangers +131
at DALLAS -147 Nashville +137
at CALGARY -185 Ottawa +170

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday