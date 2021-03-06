|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at TENNESSEE
|4½
|Florida
|at HOUSTON
|9½
|Memphis
|at IOWA
|5½
|Wisconsin
|Cincinnati
|1½
|at
|EAST
|CAROLINA
|at NORTHWESTERN
|7
|Nebraska
|at BAYLOR
|7½
|Texas
|Tech
|Michigan
|8½
|at
|MICHIGAN
|ST.
|at MARYLAND
|6
|Penn
|St.
|Texas
|7½
|at
|TCU
|Oregon
|5
|at
|OREGON
|ST.
|Hofstra
|3½
|Delaware
|Drexel
|4
|Coll.
|Of
|Charleston
|Oral Roberts
|7
|North
|Dakota
|North Dakota St
|6
|Umkc
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NY ISLANDERS
|OFF
|Buffalo
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|-200
|at
|CHICAGO
|+180
|at CAROLINA
|-140
|Florida
|+130
|at BOSTON
|-260
|New
|Jersey
|+230
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-109
|Washington
|-101
|at PITTSBURGH
|-141
|NY
|Rangers
|+131
|at DALLAS
|-147
|Nashville
|+137
|at CALGARY
|-185
|Ottawa
|+170
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
