|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Pittsburgh
|3
|Miami
|Duke
|13
|Boston
|College
|Notre Dame
|8
|Wake
|Forest
|Iona
|6
|Quinnipiac
|Manhattan
|2
|Fairfield
|CS Northridge
|2½
|Long
|Beach
|St.
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|5½
|Cal
|Poly
|Drexel
|4
|Elon
|Cleveland St.
|2½
|Oakland
|Rice
|4
|Southern
|Miss
|North Dakota St
|1
|Oral
|Roberts
|Gonzaga
|14
|BYU
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-153
|NY
|Rangers
|+143
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-240
|Buffalo
|+220
|at CAROLINA
|-210
|Nashville
|+190
|at WASHINGTON
|-200
|New
|Jersey
|+180
|Boston
|-115
|at
|NY
|ISLANDERS
|+105
|Florida
|-130
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+120
|at TORONTO
|-185
|Winnipeg
|+170
|Tampa Bay
|-350
|at
|DETROIT
|+320
|at DALLAS
|-130
|Chicago
|+120
