By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 11:24 am
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Pittsburgh 3 Miami
Duke 13 Boston College
Notre Dame 8 Wake Forest
Iona 6 Quinnipiac
Manhattan 2 Fairfield
CS Northridge Long Beach St.
Cal St.-Fullerton Cal Poly
Drexel 4 Elon
Cleveland St. Oakland
Rice 4 Southern Miss
North Dakota St 1 Oral Roberts
Gonzaga 14 BYU
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -153 NY Rangers +143
at PHILADELPHIA -240 Buffalo +220
at CAROLINA -210 Nashville +190
at WASHINGTON -200 New Jersey +180
Boston -115 at NY ISLANDERS +105
Florida -130 at COLUMBUS +120
at TORONTO -185 Winnipeg +170
Tampa Bay -350 at DETROIT +320
at DALLAS -130 Chicago +120

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

