|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW ORLEANS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|Denver
|3½
|(227½)
|at
|MEMPHIS
|at SAN ANTONIO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|at UTAH
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Houston
|at LA LAKERS
|4½
|(217½)
|Indiana
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Michigan
|8
|Maryland
|Ohio State
|1½
|Purdue
|Wichita St.
|9
|South
|Florida
|SMU
|6
|Cincinnati
|Alabama
|8½
|Mississippi
|St
|Tennessee
|3
|Florida
|Toledo
|4
|Ohio
|Virginia
|3
|Georgia
|Tech
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-160
|Arizona
|+150
|Vegas
|-130
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+120
|at EDMONTON
|-230
|Ottawa
|+210
|at COLORADO
|-215
|Los
|Angeles
|+195
|at ANAHEIM
|-105
|San
|Jose
|-105
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
