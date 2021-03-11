On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Cleveland
at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
Denver (227½) at MEMPHIS
at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Orlando
at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Miami
at UTAH OFF (OFF) Houston
at LA LAKERS (217½) Indiana
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Michigan 8 Maryland
Ohio State Purdue
Wichita St. 9 South Florida
SMU 6 Cincinnati
Alabama Mississippi St
Tennessee 3 Florida
Toledo 4 Ohio
Virginia 3 Georgia Tech
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -160 Arizona +150
Vegas -130 at ST. LOUIS +120
at EDMONTON -230 Ottawa +210
at COLORADO -215 Los Angeles +195
at ANAHEIM -105 San Jose -105

