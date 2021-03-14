NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at CHARLOTTE 2½ (240) Sacramento at BROOKLYN 7½ (225) New York at DETROIT OFF (OFF) San Antonio at DENVER 5 (226½) Indiana LA Clippers 2 (227½) at DALLAS at PHOENIX 7 (228) Memphis LA Lakers 2½ (222½) at GOLDEN STATE National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -300 Nashville +270 Boston -109 at PITTSBURGH -101 Vancouver -173 at OTTAWA +161 Philadelphia -110 at NY RANGERS +100 at FLORIDA -170 Chicago +158 Washington -215 at BUFFALO +195 Montreal -121 at WINNIPEG +111 at CALGARY -105 Edmonton -105 at LOS ANGELES OFF St. Louis OFF at VEGAS -245 San Jose +225

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.