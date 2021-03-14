|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|at CHARLOTTE
|2½
|(240)
|Sacramento
|at BROOKLYN
|7½
|(225)
|New
|York
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San
|Antonio
|at DENVER
|5
|(226½)
|Indiana
|LA Clippers
|2
|(227½)
|at
|DALLAS
|at PHOENIX
|7
|(228)
|Memphis
|LA Lakers
|2½
|(222½)
|at
|GOLDEN
|STATE
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-300
|Nashville
|+270
|Boston
|-109
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|-101
|Vancouver
|-173
|at
|OTTAWA
|+161
|Philadelphia
|-110
|at
|NY
|RANGERS
|+100
|at FLORIDA
|-170
|Chicago
|+158
|Washington
|-215
|at
|BUFFALO
|+195
|Montreal
|-121
|at
|WINNIPEG
|+111
|at CALGARY
|-105
|Edmonton
|-105
|at LOS ANGELES
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at VEGAS
|-245
|San
|Jose
|+225
