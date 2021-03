By The Associated Press

NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Utah 5 (228) at BOSTON at CHICAGO 4½ (223½) Oklahoma City at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Atlanta at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Cleveland at PHILADELPHIA 6½ (216) New York at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) New Orleans at LA LAKERS 9 (225) Minnesota COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Toledo 1 Richmond St. Mary’s Ca 2 W Kentucky Thursday Appalachian St. 3 Norfolk State Wichita St. 1½ Drake Texas Southern 1 Mount St. Mary’s Michigan St. 2 UCLA Davidson 1½ NC State Boise St. 1½ SMU Friday Baylor 26 Hartford North Carolina 1½ Wisconsin Villanova 6½ Winthrop Purdue 7½ North Texas Texas Tech 4½ Utah St. Arkansas 9 Colgate Florida PK Virginia Tech Ohio State 16½ Oral Roberts Illinois 22½ Drexel Loyola of Chicago 2 Georgia Tech Tennessee 7½ Oregon St. Oklahoma St. 7½ Liberty San Diego St. 3 Syracuse West Virginia 12 Morehead State Rutgers 1 Clemson Houston 20 Cleveland St. Colorado St. 1½ Buffalo Mississippi 6½ Louisiana Tech Saturday Oklahoma 2 Missouri Creighton 6 Uc Santa Barbara Virginia 7½ Ohio Kansas 10½ Eastern Washington Oregon 5½ Va Commonwealth Iowa 14½ Grand Canyon LSU 2 St. Bonaventure Colorado 5 Georgetown Florida St. 10½ Nc Greensboro Texas 9 Abilene Christian UCONN 3 Maryland Alabama 16½ Iona Memphis 4½ Dayton Saint Louis 4½ Mississippi St National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH OFF Boston OFF at NEW JERSEY -157 Buffalo +147 at WASHINGTON -105 NY Islanders -105 Carolina -235 at DETROIT +215 at MINNESOTA -200 Arizona +180 at DALLAS OFF Tampa Bay OFF at COLORADO -271 Anaheim +241

