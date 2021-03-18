NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) San Antonio at BOSTON 7 (235½) Sacramento at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Golden State at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Detroit Utah 5½ (229½) at TORONTO at ORLANDO OFF (OFF) Brooklyn at MIAMI 4½ (215½) Indiana at DENVER 6½ (228½) Chicago Dallas 3½ (234) at PORTLAND at PHOENIX 11 (231) Minnesota COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Baylor 26 Hartford North Carolina 1½ Wisconsin Villanova 6½ Winthrop Purdue 7½ North Texas Texas Tech 4 Utah St. Arkansas 8½ Colgate Florida PK Virginia Tech Ohio State 16 Oral Roberts Illinois 23 Drexel Loyola of Chicago 5½ Georgia Tech Tennessee 8½ Oregon St. Oklahoma St. 7 Liberty San Diego St. 3 Syracuse West Virginia 13 Morehead State Rutgers 1½ Clemson Houston 20 Cleveland St. Colorado St. 1½ Buffalo Mississippi 5 Louisiana Tech Saturday Gonzaga 33 Norfolk State Oklahoma 1 Missouri Creighton 7 Uc Santa Barbara Virginia 7½ Ohio SOUTHERN CAL 6½ Drake Kansas 10½ Eastern Washington Oregon 5 Va Commonwealth Iowa 14½ Grand Canyon Michigan 26 Texas Southern LSU 1½ St. Bonaventure Colorado 6½ Georgetown Florida St. 10½ Nc Greensboro Texas 9 Abilene Christian UCONN 3 Maryland Alabama 17 Iona Memphis 4½ Dayton Saint Louis 4½ Mississippi St Monday Bowling Green 9½ Stetson Coastal Carolina 1½ Bryant Pepperdine 10½ Longwood Bellarmine 1½ Army National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -160 Calgary +150 at MONTREAL -177 Vancouver +165 at WASHINGTON -140 NY Rangers +130 St. Louis -147 at SAN JOSE +137 Vegas -180 at LOS ANGELES +165

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

