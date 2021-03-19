NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG San Antonio 4½ (211½) at CLEVELAND at BOSTON 7 (233) Sacramento at MEMPHIS 8 (221) Golden State at HOUSTON 1½ (214½) Detroit Utah 5 (230½) at TORONTO Brooklyn 10½ (224) at ORLANDO at MIAMI 4 (215½) Indiana at DENVER 7½ (224½) Chicago Dallas 3½ (228) at PORTLAND at PHOENIX 11 (232½) Minnesota COLLEGE BASKETBALL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Baylor 25½ Hartford North Carolina 1½ Wisconsin Villanova 6½ Winthrop Purdue 7 North Texas Texas Tech 4 Utah St. Arkansas 8½ Colgate Virginia Tech 1 Florida Ohio State 15½ Oral Roberts Illinois 22½ Drexel Loyola of Chicago 5½ Georgia Tech Tennessee 8½ Oregon St. Oklahoma St. 7 Liberty San Diego St. 3 Syracuse West Virginia 13 Morehead State Rutgers 1½ Clemson Houston 20 Cleveland St. Colorado St. 1½ Buffalo Mississippi 3½ Louisiana Tech Saturday Gonzaga 33½ Norfolk State Oklahoma 1 Missouri Creighton 7½ Uc Santa Barbara Virginia 7 Ohio SOUTHERN CAL 6 Drake Kansas 10½ Eastern Washington Oregon 5 Va Commonwealth Iowa 14½ Grand Canyon Michigan 26 Texas Southern LSU 1½ St. Bonaventure Colorado 6 Georgetown Florida St. 10½ Nc Greensboro BYU 3½ UCLA Texas 8½ Abilene Christian UCONN 3 Maryland Alabama 16½ Iona Memphis 4½ Dayton Saint Louis 4½ Mississippi St Monday Bowling Green 9 Stetson Coastal Carolina 2 Bryant Pepperdine 10½ Longwood Bellarmine 1½ Army National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -160 Calgary +150 at MONTREAL -181 Vancouver +166 at WASHINGTON -137 NY Rangers +127 St. Louis -145 at SAN JOSE +135 Vegas -165 at LOS ANGELES +155

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

