|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|San Antonio
|4½
|(211½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at BOSTON
|7
|(233)
|Sacramento
|at MEMPHIS
|8
|(221)
|Golden
|State
|at HOUSTON
|1½
|(214½)
|Detroit
|Utah
|5
|(230½)
|at
|TORONTO
|Brooklyn
|10½
|(224)
|at
|ORLANDO
|at MIAMI
|4
|(215½)
|Indiana
|at DENVER
|7½
|(224½)
|Chicago
|Dallas
|3½
|(228)
|at
|PORTLAND
|at PHOENIX
|11
|(232½)
|Minnesota
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Baylor
|25½
|Hartford
|North Carolina
|1½
|Wisconsin
|Villanova
|6½
|Winthrop
|Purdue
|7
|North
|Texas
|Texas Tech
|4
|Utah
|St.
|Arkansas
|8½
|Colgate
|Virginia Tech
|1
|Florida
|Ohio State
|15½
|Oral
|Roberts
|Illinois
|22½
|Drexel
|Loyola of Chicago
|5½
|Georgia
|Tech
|Tennessee
|8½
|Oregon
|St.
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|Liberty
|San Diego St.
|3
|Syracuse
|West Virginia
|13
|Morehead
|State
|Rutgers
|1½
|Clemson
|Houston
|20
|Cleveland
|St.
|Colorado St.
|1½
|Buffalo
|Mississippi
|3½
|Louisiana
|Tech
|Saturday
|Gonzaga
|33½
|Norfolk
|State
|Oklahoma
|1
|Missouri
|Creighton
|7½
|Uc
|Santa
|Barbara
|Virginia
|7
|Ohio
|SOUTHERN CAL
|6
|Drake
|Kansas
|10½
|Eastern
|Washington
|Oregon
|5
|Va
|Commonwealth
|Iowa
|14½
|Grand
|Canyon
|Michigan
|26
|Texas
|Southern
|LSU
|1½
|St.
|Bonaventure
|Colorado
|6
|Georgetown
|Florida St.
|10½
|Nc
|Greensboro
|BYU
|3½
|UCLA
|Texas
|8½
|Abilene
|Christian
|UCONN
|3
|Maryland
|Alabama
|16½
|Iona
|Memphis
|4½
|Dayton
|Saint Louis
|4½
|Mississippi
|St
|Monday
|Bowling Green
|9
|Stetson
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|Bryant
|Pepperdine
|10½
|Longwood
|Bellarmine
|1½
|Army
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-160
|Calgary
|+150
|at MONTREAL
|-181
|Vancouver
|+166
|at WASHINGTON
|-137
|NY
|Rangers
|+127
|St. Louis
|-145
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+135
|Vegas
|-165
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+155
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
