Sports News

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
March 19, 2021 11:24 am
< a min read
      
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
San Antonio (211½) at CLEVELAND
at BOSTON 7 (233) Sacramento
at MEMPHIS 8 (221) Golden State
at HOUSTON (214½) Detroit
Utah 5 (230½) at TORONTO
Brooklyn 10½ (224) at ORLANDO
at MIAMI 4 (215½) Indiana
at DENVER (224½) Chicago
Dallas (228) at PORTLAND
at PHOENIX 11 (232½) Minnesota
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Baylor 25½ Hartford
North Carolina Wisconsin
Villanova Winthrop
Purdue 7 North Texas
Texas Tech 4 Utah St.
Arkansas Colgate
Virginia Tech 1 Florida
Ohio State 15½ Oral Roberts
Illinois 22½ Drexel
Loyola of Chicago Georgia Tech
Tennessee Oregon St.
Oklahoma St. 7 Liberty
San Diego St. 3 Syracuse
West Virginia 13 Morehead State
Rutgers Clemson
Houston 20 Cleveland St.
Colorado St. Buffalo
Mississippi Louisiana Tech
Saturday
Gonzaga 33½ Norfolk State
Oklahoma 1 Missouri
Creighton Uc Santa Barbara
Virginia 7 Ohio
SOUTHERN CAL 6 Drake
Kansas 10½ Eastern Washington
Oregon 5 Va Commonwealth
Iowa 14½ Grand Canyon
Michigan 26 Texas Southern
LSU St. Bonaventure
Colorado 6 Georgetown
Florida St. 10½ Nc Greensboro
BYU UCLA
Texas Abilene Christian
UCONN 3 Maryland
Alabama 16½ Iona
Memphis Dayton
Saint Louis Mississippi St
Monday
Bowling Green 9 Stetson
Coastal Carolina 2 Bryant
Pepperdine 10½ Longwood
Bellarmine Army
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -160 Calgary +150
at MONTREAL -181 Vancouver +166
at WASHINGTON -137 NY Rangers +127
St. Louis -145 at SAN JOSE +135
Vegas -165 at LOS ANGELES +155

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

Comments

