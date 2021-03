By The Associated Press

NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at LA LAKERS 4 (223½) Atlanta at PHILADELPHIA 7 (235½) Sacramento at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Golden State at MILWAUKEE 9½ (OFF) San Antonio at LA CLIPPERS 9½ (232) Charlotte COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Gonzaga 33 Norfolk State Oklahoma 1 Missouri Creighton 7 Uc Santa Barbara Virginia 7 Ohio SOUTHERN CAL 6 Drake Kansas 10½ Eastern Washington Oregon 5½ Va Commonwealth Iowa 14½ Grand Canyon Michigan 25½ Texas Southern LSU 1½ St. Bonaventure Colorado 6 Georgetown Florida St. 10½ Nc Greensboro BYU 4 UCLA Texas 8½ Abilene Christian UCONN 3 Maryland Alabama 16½ Iona Memphis 4½ Dayton Saint Louis 4½ Mississippi St Sunday Texas Tech 1 Arkansas Monday Bowling Green 9½ Stetson Coastal Carolina 2 Bryant Pepperdine 10½ Longwood Bellarmine 1½ Army National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh -158 at NEW JERSEY +148 at FLORIDA -205 Nashville +185 at COLORADO -165 Minnesota +155 at TAMPA BAY -255 Chicago +225 at NY ISLANDERS -138 Philadelphia +128 at TORONTO OFF Calgary OFF at MONTREAL OFF Vancouver OFF at CAROLINA -195 Columbus +180 Dallas -185 at DETROIT +170 at WASINGTON OFF NY Rangers OFF Arizona -126 at ANAHEIM +116 at SAN JOSE OFF St. Louis OFF at EDMONTON -140 Winnipeg +130

