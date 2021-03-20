|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MIAMI
|5
|(217½)
|Indiana
|Oklahoma City
|1
|(218)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at DENVER
|5½
|(234)
|New
|Orleans
|at BOSTON
|8½
|(216½)
|Orlando
|at BROOKLYN
|8
|(245)
|Washington
|Chicago
|3½
|(217½)
|at
|DETROIT
|Toronto
|7½
|(217)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|Philadelphia
|1
|(215½)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|at PHOENIX
|4
|(214½)
|LA
|Lakers
|at PORTLAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Baylor
|6½
|Wisconsin
|Villanova
|6½
|North
|Texas
|Texas Tech
|1
|Arkansas
|Florida
|8
|Oral
|Roberts
|Illinois
|7
|Loyola
|of
|Chicago
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|Oregon
|St.
|West Virginia
|3½
|Syracuse
|Houston
|8
|Rutgers
|Monday
|Florida St.
|1
|Colorado
|Bowling Green
|9½
|Stetson
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|Bryant
|Pepperdine
|10½
|Longwood
|Bellarmine
|1½
|Army
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|New
|Jersey
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Florida
|OFF
|Vegas
|-180
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+165
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|Nashville
|OFF
