Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
March 20, 2021 10:18 pm
< a min read
      
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MIAMI 5 (217½) Indiana
Oklahoma City 1 (218) at HOUSTON
at DENVER (234) New Orleans
at BOSTON (216½) Orlando
at BROOKLYN 8 (245) Washington
Chicago (217½) at DETROIT
Toronto (217) at CLEVELAND
Philadelphia 1 (215½) at NEW YORK
at PHOENIX 4 (214½) LA Lakers
at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Dallas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Baylor Wisconsin
Villanova North Texas
Texas Tech 1 Arkansas
Florida 8 Oral Roberts
Illinois 7 Loyola of Chicago
Oklahoma St. 6 Oregon St.
West Virginia Syracuse
Houston Rutgers
Monday
Creighton 6 Ohio
SOUTHERN CAL 1 Kansas
Iowa 4 Oregon
Michigan 5 LSU
Florida St. 1 Colorado
Alabama Maryland
Bowling Green Stetson
Coastal Carolina 2 Bryant
Pepperdine 10½ Longwood
Bellarmine Army
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -215 New Jersey +195
at TAMPA BAY -130 Florida +120
Vegas -180 at LOS ANGELES +165
at DALLAS OFF Nashville OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Panel Discussion: Optimize Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary Deb Haaland sworn in as the first Native American Cabinet Secretary