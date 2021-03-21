On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 5:11 pm
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Sacramento 4 (225) at CLEVELAND
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City
at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Charlotte
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Boston
at MILWAUKEE 10 (231½) Indiana
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Toronto
Utah (231) at CHICAGO
at LA CLIPPERS (224½) Atlanta
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Gonzaga 14½ Oklahoma
Creighton Ohio
SOUTHERN CAL Kansas
Iowa Oregon
Michigan 5 LSU
Florida St. Colorado
UCLA Abilene Christian
Alabama Maryland
Bowling Green 9 Stetson
Coastal Carolina 2 Bryant
Pepperdine 10 Longwood
Bellarmine Army
Thursday
Colorado St. PK NC State
Memphis 4 Boise St.
W Kentucky PK Louisiana Tech
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MONTREAL -120 Edmonton +110
at NY RANGERS -220 Buffalo +200
Carolina -155 at COLUMBUS +145
Calgary -175 at OTTAWA +163
NY Islanders -124 at PHILADELPHIA +114
at MINNESOTA -210 Anaheim +190
Colorado -210 at ARIZONA +190
Winnipeg -124 at VANCOUVER +114
at VEGAS OFF St. Louis OFF
at SAN JOSE OFF Los Angeles OFF

