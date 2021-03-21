|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Sacramento
|4
|(225)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at SAN ANTONIO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Charlotte
|at MEMPHIS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Boston
|at MILWAUKEE
|10
|(231½)
|Indiana
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|Utah
|9½
|(231)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at LA CLIPPERS
|6½
|(224½)
|Atlanta
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Gonzaga
|14½
|Oklahoma
|Creighton
|5½
|Ohio
|SOUTHERN CAL
|1½
|Kansas
|Iowa
|5½
|Oregon
|Michigan
|5
|LSU
|Florida St.
|1½
|Colorado
|UCLA
|4½
|Abilene
|Christian
|Alabama
|5½
|Maryland
|Bowling Green
|9
|Stetson
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|Bryant
|Pepperdine
|10
|Longwood
|Bellarmine
|1½
|Army
|Thursday
|Colorado St.
|PK
|NC
|State
|Memphis
|4
|Boise
|St.
|W Kentucky
|PK
|Louisiana
|Tech
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MONTREAL
|-120
|Edmonton
|+110
|at NY RANGERS
|-220
|Buffalo
|+200
|Carolina
|-155
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+145
|Calgary
|-175
|at
|OTTAWA
|+163
|NY Islanders
|-124
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+114
|at MINNESOTA
|-210
|Anaheim
|+190
|Colorado
|-210
|at
|ARIZONA
|+190
|Winnipeg
|-124
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+114
|at VEGAS
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at SAN JOSE
|OFF
|Los
|Angeles
|OFF
