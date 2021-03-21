NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Sacramento 4 (225) at CLEVELAND at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Charlotte at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Boston at MILWAUKEE 10 (231½) Indiana at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Toronto Utah 9½ (231) at CHICAGO at LA CLIPPERS 6½ (224½) Atlanta COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Gonzaga 14½ Oklahoma Creighton 5½ Ohio SOUTHERN CAL 1½ Kansas Iowa 5½ Oregon Michigan 5 LSU Florida St. 1½ Colorado UCLA 4½ Abilene Christian Alabama 5½ Maryland Bowling Green 9 Stetson Coastal Carolina 2 Bryant Pepperdine 10 Longwood Bellarmine 1½ Army Thursday Colorado St. PK NC State Memphis 4 Boise St. W Kentucky PK Louisiana Tech National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MONTREAL -120 Edmonton +110 at NY RANGERS -220 Buffalo +200 Carolina -155 at COLUMBUS +145 Calgary -175 at OTTAWA +163 NY Islanders -124 at PHILADELPHIA +114 at MINNESOTA -210 Anaheim +190 Colorado -210 at ARIZONA +190 Winnipeg -124 at VANCOUVER +114 at VEGAS OFF St. Louis OFF at SAN JOSE OFF Los Angeles OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

