|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Sacramento
|4
|(223½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|(226½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at SAN ANTONIO
|5
|(223)
|Charlotte
|at MEMPHIS
|2½
|(220)
|Boston
|at MILWAUKEE
|5½
|(231½)
|Indiana
|at HOUSTON
|8½
|(222)
|Toronto
|Utah
|9
|(228)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at LA CLIPPERS
|6½
|(225½)
|Atlanta
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Gonzaga
|14½
|Oklahoma
|Creighton
|5
|Ohio
|SOUTHERN CAL
|1
|Kansas
|Iowa
|5
|Oregon
|Michigan
|5
|LSU
|Florida St.
|1½
|Colorado
|UCLA
|5
|Abilene
|Christian
|Alabama
|5½
|Maryland
|Bowling Green
|8
|Stetson
|Coastal Carolina
|2½
|Bryant
|Pepperdine
|10
|Longwood
|Bellarmine
|1½
|Army
|Thursday
|Richmond
|OFF
|Mississippi
|St
|Colorado St.
|PK
|NC
|State
|Memphis
|4
|Boise
|St.
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|W
|Kentucky
|Saturday
|Baylor
|6½
|Villanova
|Arkansas
|11
|Oral
|Roberts
|Loyola of Chicago
|7
|Oregon
|St.
|Houston
|6½
|Syracuse
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MONTREAL
|-120
|Edmonton
|+110
|at NY RANGERS
|-225
|Buffalo
|+205
|Carolina
|-160
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+150
|Calgary
|-165
|at
|OTTAWA
|+155
|NY Islanders
|-125
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+115
|at MINNESOTA
|-245
|Anaheim
|+225
|Colorado
|-230
|at
|ARIZONA
|+210
|Winnipeg
|-120
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+110
|at VEGAS
|-135
|St.
|Louis
|+125
|at SAN JOSE
|-125
|Los
|Angeles
|+115
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments