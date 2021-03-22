NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Sacramento 4 (223½) at CLEVELAND at MINNESOTA 3 (226½) Oklahoma City at SAN ANTONIO 5 (223) Charlotte at MEMPHIS 2½ (220) Boston at MILWAUKEE 5½ (231½) Indiana at HOUSTON 8½ (222) Toronto Utah 9 (228) at CHICAGO at LA CLIPPERS 6½ (225½) Atlanta COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Gonzaga 14½ Oklahoma Creighton 5 Ohio SOUTHERN CAL 1 Kansas Iowa 5 Oregon Michigan 5 LSU Florida St. 1½ Colorado UCLA 5 Abilene Christian Alabama 5½ Maryland Bowling Green 8 Stetson Coastal Carolina 2½ Bryant Pepperdine 10 Longwood Bellarmine 1½ Army Thursday Richmond OFF Mississippi St Colorado St. PK NC State Memphis 4 Boise St. Louisiana Tech 1 W Kentucky Saturday Baylor 6½ Villanova Arkansas 11 Oral Roberts Loyola of Chicago 7 Oregon St. Houston 6½ Syracuse National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MONTREAL -120 Edmonton +110 at NY RANGERS -225 Buffalo +205 Carolina -160 at COLUMBUS +150 Calgary -165 at OTTAWA +155 NY Islanders -125 at PHILADELPHIA +115 at MINNESOTA -245 Anaheim +225 Colorado -230 at ARIZONA +210 Winnipeg -120 at VANCOUVER +110 at VEGAS -135 St. Louis +125 at SAN JOSE -125 Los Angeles +115

