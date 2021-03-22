On Air: Business of Government Hour
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Sacramento 4 (223½) at CLEVELAND
at MINNESOTA 3 (226½) Oklahoma City
at SAN ANTONIO 5 (223) Charlotte
at MEMPHIS (220) Boston
at MILWAUKEE (231½) Indiana
at HOUSTON (222) Toronto
Utah 9 (228) at CHICAGO
at LA CLIPPERS (225½) Atlanta
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Gonzaga 14½ Oklahoma
Creighton 5 Ohio
SOUTHERN CAL 1 Kansas
Iowa 5 Oregon
Michigan 5 LSU
Florida St. Colorado
UCLA 5 Abilene Christian
Alabama Maryland
Bowling Green 8 Stetson
Coastal Carolina Bryant
Pepperdine 10 Longwood
Bellarmine Army
Thursday
Richmond OFF Mississippi St
Colorado St. PK NC State
Memphis 4 Boise St.
Louisiana Tech 1 W Kentucky
Saturday
Baylor Villanova
Arkansas 11 Oral Roberts
Loyola of Chicago 7 Oregon St.
Houston Syracuse
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MONTREAL -120 Edmonton +110
at NY RANGERS -225 Buffalo +205
Carolina -160 at COLUMBUS +150
Calgary -165 at OTTAWA +155
NY Islanders -125 at PHILADELPHIA +115
at MINNESOTA -245 Anaheim +225
Colorado -230 at ARIZONA +210
Winnipeg -120 at VANCOUVER +110
at VEGAS -135 St. Louis +125
at SAN JOSE -125 Los Angeles +115

