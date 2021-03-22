|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Denver
|7½
|(218)
|at
|ORLANDO
|at NEW ORLEANS
|5½
|(222)
|LA
|Lakers
|at NEW YORK
|2
|(225½)
|Washington
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Phoenix
|at GOLDEN STATE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at PORTLAND
|2
|(226½)
|Brooklyn
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Richmond
|OFF
|Mississippi
|St
|Colorado St.
|PK
|NC
|State
|Memphis
|4½
|Boise
|St.
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|W
|Kentucky
|Saturday
|Baylor
|6½
|Villanova
|Arkansas
|11½
|Oral
|Roberts
|Loyola of Chicago
|7
|Oregon
|St.
|Houston
|6
|Syracuse
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-160
|New
|Jersey
|+150
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|NY
|Islanders
|OFF
|Florida
|-145
|at
|CHICAGO
|+135
|at NASHVILLE
|-140
|Detroit
|+130
|Tampa Bay
|-165
|at
|DALLAS
|+155
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
