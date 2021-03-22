On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 5:27 pm
< a min read
      
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Denver (218) at ORLANDO
at NEW ORLEANS (222) LA Lakers
at NEW YORK 2 (225½) Washington
at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Phoenix
at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
at PORTLAND 2 (226½) Brooklyn
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Richmond OFF Mississippi St
Colorado St. PK NC State
Memphis Boise St.
Louisiana Tech 1 W Kentucky
Saturday
Baylor Villanova
Arkansas 11½ Oral Roberts
Loyola of Chicago 7 Oregon St.
Houston 6 Syracuse
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -160 New Jersey +150
at BOSTON OFF NY Islanders OFF
Florida -145 at CHICAGO +135
at NASHVILLE -140 Detroit +130
Tampa Bay -165 at DALLAS +155
at ARIZONA OFF Colorado OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Webinar Series: Change Simple...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors with the Defense Logistics Agency prepare boxes of vaccines for the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower