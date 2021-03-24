On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Listen Live
Sports News

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
March 24, 2021 11:25 am
< a min read
      
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA 6 (218½) Detroit
Denver 2 (223½) at TORONTO
at MILWAUKEE 6 (230) Boston
Phoenix 10 (215) at ORLANDO
Dallas (231½) at MINNESOTA
at CHICAGO 6 (216) Cleveland
Charlotte 3 (222½) at HOUSTON
Memphis 5 (219½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
LA Clippers 6 (220½) at SAN ANTONIO
Atlanta 3 (231) at SACRAMENTO
at UTAH 10 (230½) Brooklyn
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Pepperdine 5 Coastal Carolina
Thursday
Mississippi St 2 Richmond
NC State Colorado St.
Memphis 4 Boise St.
Louisiana Tech 1 W Kentucky
Saturday
Baylor 7 Villanova
Arkansas 11½ Oral Roberts
Loyola of Chicago Oregon St.
Houston 6 Syracuse
Sunday
Michigan 3 Florida St.
Alabama 6 UCLA
Gonzaga 13½ Creighton
SOUTHERN CAL Oregon
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Calgary -170 at OTTAWA +158
at MINNESOTA -250 Anaheim +220
at PITTSBURGH -275 Buffalo +245
at SAN JOSE -105 Los Angeles -105
Winnipeg -140 at VANCOUVER +130

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Automate Forward
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

JPEO-CBRND shows off its sensory integration on robotic platforms