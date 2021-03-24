NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 6 (218½) Detroit Denver 2 (223½) at TORONTO at MILWAUKEE 6 (230) Boston Phoenix 10 (215) at ORLANDO Dallas 8½ (231½) at MINNESOTA at CHICAGO 6 (216) Cleveland Charlotte 3 (222½) at HOUSTON Memphis 5 (219½) at OKLAHOMA CITY LA Clippers 6 (220½) at SAN ANTONIO Atlanta 3 (231) at SACRAMENTO at UTAH 10 (230½) Brooklyn COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Pepperdine 5 Coastal Carolina Thursday Mississippi St 2 Richmond NC State 1½ Colorado St. Memphis 4 Boise St. Louisiana Tech 1 W Kentucky Saturday Baylor 7 Villanova Arkansas 11½ Oral Roberts Loyola of Chicago 6½ Oregon St. Houston 6 Syracuse Sunday Michigan 3 Florida St. Alabama 6 UCLA Gonzaga 13½ Creighton SOUTHERN CAL 2½ Oregon National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Calgary -170 at OTTAWA +158 at MINNESOTA -250 Anaheim +220 at PITTSBURGH -275 Buffalo +245 at SAN JOSE -105 Los Angeles -105 Winnipeg -140 at VANCOUVER +130

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

