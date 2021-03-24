|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|6
|(218½)
|Detroit
|Denver
|2
|(223½)
|at
|TORONTO
|at MILWAUKEE
|6
|(230)
|Boston
|Phoenix
|10
|(215)
|at
|ORLANDO
|Dallas
|8½
|(231½)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|at CHICAGO
|6
|(216)
|Cleveland
|Charlotte
|3
|(222½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Memphis
|5
|(219½)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|LA Clippers
|6
|(220½)
|at
|SAN
|ANTONIO
|Atlanta
|3
|(231)
|at
|SACRAMENTO
|at UTAH
|10
|(230½)
|Brooklyn
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Pepperdine
|5
|Coastal
|Carolina
|Thursday
|Mississippi St
|2
|Richmond
|NC State
|1½
|Colorado
|St.
|Memphis
|4
|Boise
|St.
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|W
|Kentucky
|Saturday
|Baylor
|7
|Villanova
|Arkansas
|11½
|Oral
|Roberts
|Loyola of Chicago
|6½
|Oregon
|St.
|Houston
|6
|Syracuse
|Sunday
|Michigan
|3
|Florida
|St.
|Alabama
|6
|UCLA
|Gonzaga
|13½
|Creighton
|SOUTHERN CAL
|2½
|Oregon
|National Hockey League
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Calgary
|-170
|at
|OTTAWA
|+158
|at MINNESOTA
|-250
|Anaheim
|+220
|at PITTSBURGH
|-275
|Buffalo
|+245
|at SAN JOSE
|-105
|Los
|Angeles
|-105
|Winnipeg
|-140
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+130
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments