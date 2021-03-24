On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
March 24, 2021 5:26 pm
< a min read
      
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Portland
at NEW YORK (226½) Washington
LA Clippers 6 (221½) at SAN ANTONIO
at SACRAMENTO (223) Golden State
Philadelphia (211½) at LA LAKERS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Mississippi St 2 Richmond
NC State Colorado St.
Memphis 4 Boise St.
Louisiana Tech 1 W Kentucky
Saturday
Baylor 7 Villanova
Arkansas 11½ Oral Roberts
Loyola of Chicago Oregon St.
Houston 6 Syracuse
Sunday
Michigan Florida St.
Alabama UCLA
Gonzaga 13 Creighton
SOUTHERN CAL Oregon
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -105 NY Rangers -105
at BOSTON -115 NY Islanders +105
Toronto -260 at OTTAWA +230
at WASHINGTON -210 New Jersey +190
Carolina -161 at COLUMBUS +151
at PITTSBURGH -310 Buffalo +280
at NASHVILLE -180 Detroit +165
Florida -133 at CHICAGO +123
at MINNESOTA -130 St. Louis +120
Tampa Bay -170 at DALLAS +158
at COLORADO -155 Vegas +145

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

