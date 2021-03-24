|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Portland
|at NEW YORK
|2½
|(226½)
|Washington
|LA Clippers
|6
|(221½)
|at
|SAN
|ANTONIO
|at SACRAMENTO
|2½
|(223)
|Golden
|State
|Philadelphia
|4½
|(211½)
|at
|LA
|LAKERS
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Mississippi St
|2
|Richmond
|NC State
|1½
|Colorado
|St.
|Memphis
|4
|Boise
|St.
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|W
|Kentucky
|Saturday
|Baylor
|7
|Villanova
|Arkansas
|11½
|Oral
|Roberts
|Loyola of Chicago
|6½
|Oregon
|St.
|Houston
|6
|Syracuse
|Sunday
|Michigan
|2½
|Florida
|St.
|Alabama
|6½
|UCLA
|Gonzaga
|13
|Creighton
|SOUTHERN CAL
|2½
|Oregon
|National Hockey League
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-105
|NY
|Rangers
|-105
|at BOSTON
|-115
|NY
|Islanders
|+105
|Toronto
|-260
|at
|OTTAWA
|+230
|at WASHINGTON
|-210
|New
|Jersey
|+190
|Carolina
|-161
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+151
|at PITTSBURGH
|-310
|Buffalo
|+280
|at NASHVILLE
|-180
|Detroit
|+165
|Florida
|-133
|at
|CHICAGO
|+123
|at MINNESOTA
|-130
|St.
|Louis
|+120
|Tampa Bay
|-170
|at
|DALLAS
|+158
|at COLORADO
|-155
|Vegas
|+145
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
