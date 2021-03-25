NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Brooklyn at MILWAUKEE 5 (233) Boston Phoenix 4½ (OFF) at TORONTO Denver 2 (230) at NEW ORLEANS at MINNESOTA 3½ (OFF) Houston Portland 11 (OFF) at ORLANDO at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Miami at DALLAS 4½ (227) Indiana at UTAH 10½ (227½) Memphis Atlanta 5½ (220) at GOLDEN STATE at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Cleveland COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Baylor 7½ Villanova Arkansas 11½ Oral Roberts Loyola of Chicago 6½ Oregon St. Houston 6½ Syracuse Sunday Michigan 2½ Florida St. Alabama 6½ UCLA Gonzaga 13 Creighton SOUTHERN CAL 2 Oregon National Hockey League Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON OFF New Jersey OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF Anaheim OFF at ARIZONA -122 San Jose +112 at CALGARY -120 Winnipeg +110

