|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|at MILWAUKEE
|5
|(233)
|Boston
|Phoenix
|4½
|(OFF)
|at
|TORONTO
|Denver
|2
|(230)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|at MINNESOTA
|3½
|(OFF)
|Houston
|Portland
|11
|(OFF)
|at
|ORLANDO
|at CHARLOTTE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|at DALLAS
|4½
|(227)
|Indiana
|at UTAH
|10½
|(227½)
|Memphis
|Atlanta
|5½
|(220)
|at
|GOLDEN
|STATE
|at LA LAKERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Baylor
|7½
|Villanova
|Arkansas
|11½
|Oral
|Roberts
|Loyola of Chicago
|6½
|Oregon
|St.
|Houston
|6½
|Syracuse
|Sunday
|Michigan
|2½
|Florida
|St.
|Alabama
|6½
|UCLA
|Gonzaga
|13
|Creighton
|SOUTHERN CAL
|2
|Oregon
|National Hockey League
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|New
|Jersey
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Anaheim
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-122
|San
|Jose
|+112
|at CALGARY
|-120
|Winnipeg
|+110
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
