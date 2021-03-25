On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
March 25, 2021 5:27 pm
< a min read
      
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Brooklyn
at MILWAUKEE 5 (233) Boston
Phoenix (OFF) at TORONTO
Denver 2 (230) at NEW ORLEANS
at MINNESOTA (OFF) Houston
Portland 11 (OFF) at ORLANDO
at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Miami
at DALLAS (227) Indiana
at UTAH 10½ (227½) Memphis
Atlanta (220) at GOLDEN STATE
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Cleveland
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Baylor Villanova
Arkansas 11½ Oral Roberts
Loyola of Chicago Oregon St.
Houston Syracuse
Sunday
Michigan Florida St.
Alabama UCLA
Gonzaga 13 Creighton
SOUTHERN CAL 2 Oregon
National Hockey League
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON OFF New Jersey OFF
at ST. LOUIS OFF Anaheim OFF
at ARIZONA -122 San Jose +112
at CALGARY -120 Winnipeg +110

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

