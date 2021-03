By The Associated Press

NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Charlotte at DENVER 4½ (221) Philadelphia at PHOENIX 5½ (222½) Atlanta at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Orlando COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Gonzaga 9 SOUTHERN CAL Michigan 7 UCLA National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NY RANGERS -105 Washington -105 at BOSTON -185 New Jersey +170 at FLORIDA -225 Detroit +205 at TAMPA BAY -241 Columbus +221 Carolina -162 at CHICAGO +152 Dallas -117 at NASHVILLE +107 at MONTREAL -135 Edmonton +125

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.