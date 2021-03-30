On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pregame.com Line

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 11:24 am
< a min read
      
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Charlotte (228½) at WASHINGTON
at DENVER 5 (221½) Philadelphia
at PHOENIX 6 (220) Atlanta
at LA CLIPPERS 11½ (215) Orlando
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Gonzaga SOUTHERN CAL
Michigan UCLA
Saturday
Baylor 5 Houston
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NY RANGERS -105 Washington -105
at BOSTON -200 New Jersey +180
at FLORIDA -235 Detroit +215
at TAMPA BAY -230 Columbus +210
Carolina -155 at CHICAGO +145
Dallas -115 at NASHVILLE +105
at MONTREAL -120 Edmonton +110

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 NDIA Delaware Valley Presents: CMMC -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska National Guard infantrywoman makes history by becoming the first infantry qualified woman in the organization