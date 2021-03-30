NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Charlotte 3½ (228½) at WASHINGTON at DENVER 5 (221½) Philadelphia at PHOENIX 6 (220) Atlanta at LA CLIPPERS 11½ (215) Orlando COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Gonzaga 8½ SOUTHERN CAL Michigan 6½ UCLA Saturday Baylor 5 Houston National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NY RANGERS -105 Washington -105 at BOSTON -200 New Jersey +180 at FLORIDA -235 Detroit +215 at TAMPA BAY -230 Columbus +210 Carolina -155 at CHICAGO +145 Dallas -115 at NASHVILLE +105 at MONTREAL -120 Edmonton +110

