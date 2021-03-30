|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Charlotte
|3½
|(228½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DENVER
|5
|(221½)
|Philadelphia
|at PHOENIX
|6
|(220)
|Atlanta
|at LA CLIPPERS
|11½
|(215)
|Orlando
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Gonzaga
|8½
|SOUTHERN
|CAL
|Michigan
|6½
|UCLA
|Saturday
|Baylor
|5
|Houston
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NY RANGERS
|-105
|Washington
|-105
|at BOSTON
|-200
|New
|Jersey
|+180
|at FLORIDA
|-235
|Detroit
|+215
|at TAMPA BAY
|-230
|Columbus
|+210
|Carolina
|-155
|at
|CHICAGO
|+145
|Dallas
|-115
|at
|NASHVILLE
|+105
|at MONTREAL
|-120
|Edmonton
|+110
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
