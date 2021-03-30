|Wednesday
|Major League Baseball
|NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Miami
|-1½
|216
|at
|INDIANA
|Portland
|-7
|219½
|at
|DETROIT
|at BROOKLYN
|OFF
|OFF
|Houston
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|OFF
|Dallas
|Utah
|-7½
|230
|at
|MEMPHIS
|New York
|-3½
|220
|at
|MINNESOTA
|Toronto
|-7½
|223
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|at SAN ANTONIO
|-2½
|232
|Sacramento
|Milwaukee
|-8½
|222
|at
|LA
|LAKERS
|at PHOENIX
|OFF
|OFF
|Chicago
|College Basketball
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Baylor
|5
|Houston
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-207
|Pittsburgh
|+187
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-105
|Atlanta
|-105
|at SAN DIEGO
|-215
|Arizona
|+195
|Los Angeles
|-210
|at
|COLORADO
|+190
|at CINCINNATI
|-115
|St.
|Louis
|+105
|New York
|-135
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+125
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-175
|Toronto
|+163
|Cleveland
|-190
|at
|DETROIT
|+175
|at BOSTON
|-172
|Baltimore
|+160
|at KANSAS CITY
|-165
|Texas
|+155
|Chicago
|-115
|at
|Los
|Angeles
|+105
|at OAKLAND
|-105
|Houston
|-105
|Interleague
|at MILWAUKEE
|-105
|Minnesota
|-105
|Tampa Bay
|-145
|at
|MIAMI
|+135
|at SEATTLE
|-105
|San
|Francisco
|-105
|NHL
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-134
|at
|WINNIPEG
|+124
|Philadelphia
|-195
|at
|BUFFALO
|+180
|at COLORADO
|-280
|Arizona
|+250
|at VEGAS
|-225
|Los
|Angeles
|+205
|Minnesota
|-155
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+145
|Calgary
|-116
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+106
