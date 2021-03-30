Trending:
By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 5:38 pm
< a min read
      
Wednesday
NBA
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Miami -1½ 216 at INDIANA
Portland -7 219½ at DETROIT
at BROOKLYN OFF OFF Houston
at BOSTON OFF OFF Dallas
Utah -7½ 230 at MEMPHIS
New York -3½ 220 at MINNESOTA
Toronto -7½ 223 at OKLAHOMA CITY
at SAN ANTONIO -2½ 232 Sacramento
Milwaukee -8½ 222 at LA LAKERS
at PHOENIX OFF OFF Chicago
College Basketball
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Baylor 5 Houston
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -207 Pittsburgh +187
at PHILADELPHIA -105 Atlanta -105
at SAN DIEGO -215 Arizona +195
Los Angeles -210 at COLORADO +190
at CINCINNATI -115 St. Louis +105
New York -135 at WASHINGTON +125
American League
at NEW YORK -175 Toronto +163
Cleveland -190 at DETROIT +175
at BOSTON -172 Baltimore +160
at KANSAS CITY -165 Texas +155
Chicago -115 at Los Angeles +105
at OAKLAND -105 Houston -105
Interleague
at MILWAUKEE -105 Minnesota -105
Tampa Bay -145 at MIAMI +135
at SEATTLE -105 San Francisco -105
NHL
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -134 at WINNIPEG +124
Philadelphia -195 at BUFFALO +180
at COLORADO -280 Arizona +250
at VEGAS -225 Los Angeles +205
Minnesota -155 at SAN JOSE +145
Calgary -116 at VANCOUVER +106

