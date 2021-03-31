On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
By The Associated Press
March 31, 2021 11:32 am
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -215 Pittsburgh+195
at PHILADELPHIA -105 Atlanta-105
at SAN DIEGO -220 Arizona+200
LA Dodgers -210 at COLORADO+190
at CINCINNATI -115 St. Louis+105
New York -145 at WASHINGTON+135
American League
at NEW YORK -178 Toronto+166
Cleveland -190 at DETROIT+175
at BOSTON -167 Baltimore+157
at KANSAS CITY -162 Texas+152
Chicago -116 at LA ANGELS+106
at OAKLAND -105 Houston-105
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Miami (218) at INDIANA
Portland (221) at DETROIT
at BROOKLYN 12½ (230½) Houston
at BOSTON PK (223) Dallas
Utah (226½) at MEMPHIS
New York (218½) at MINNESOTA
Toronto 8 (223) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at SAN ANTONIO (231) Sacramento
Milwaukee (222) at LA LAKERS
at PHOENIX 7 (218) Chicago
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Baylor 5 Houston
Gonzaga 14 UCLA
National Hockey League
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -140 at WINNIPEG +130
Philadelphia -200 at BUFFALO +180
at COLORADO -300 Arizona +270
at VEGAS -205 Los Angeles +185
Minnesota -157 at SAN JOSE +147
Calgary -120 at VANCOUVER +110

