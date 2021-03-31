|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-215
|Pittsburgh+195
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-105
|Atlanta-105
|at SAN DIEGO
|-220
|Arizona+200
|LA Dodgers
|-210
|at
|COLORADO+190
|at CINCINNATI
|-115
|St.
|Louis+105
|New York
|-145
|at
|WASHINGTON+135
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-178
|Toronto+166
|Cleveland
|-190
|at
|DETROIT+175
|at BOSTON
|-167
|Baltimore+157
|at KANSAS CITY
|-162
|Texas+152
|Chicago
|-116
|at
|LA
|ANGELS+106
|at OAKLAND
|-105
|Houston-105
|Interleague
|at MILWAUKEE
|-105
|Minnesota-105
|Tampa Bay
|-145
|at
|MIAMI+135
|at SEATTLE
|-105
|San
|Francisco-105
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Miami
|1½
|(218)
|at
|INDIANA
|Portland
|7½
|(221)
|at
|DETROIT
|at BROOKLYN
|12½
|(230½)
|Houston
|at BOSTON
|PK
|(223)
|Dallas
|Utah
|5½
|(226½)
|at
|MEMPHIS
|New York
|3½
|(218½)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|Toronto
|8
|(223)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|at SAN ANTONIO
|2½
|(231)
|Sacramento
|Milwaukee
|8½
|(222)
|at
|LA
|LAKERS
|at PHOENIX
|7
|(218)
|Chicago
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Baylor
|5
|Houston
|Gonzaga
|14
|UCLA
|National Hockey League
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-140
|at
|WINNIPEG
|+130
|Philadelphia
|-200
|at
|BUFFALO
|+180
|at COLORADO
|-300
|Arizona
|+270
|at VEGAS
|-205
|Los
|Angeles
|+185
|Minnesota
|-157
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+147
|Calgary
|-120
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+110
