Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO -215 Pittsburgh+195 at PHILADELPHIA -105 Atlanta-105 at SAN DIEGO -220 Arizona+200 LA Dodgers -210 at COLORADO+190 at CINCINNATI -115 St. Louis+105 New York -145 at WASHINGTON+135 American League at NEW YORK -178 Toronto+166 Cleveland -190 at DETROIT+175 at BOSTON -167 Baltimore+157 at KANSAS CITY -162 Texas+152 Chicago -116 at LA ANGELS+106 at OAKLAND -105 Houston-105 Interleague at MILWAUKEE -105 Minnesota-105 Tampa Bay -145 at MIAMI+135 at SEATTLE -105 San Francisco-105 NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Miami 1½ (218) at INDIANA Portland 7½ (221) at DETROIT at BROOKLYN 12½ (230½) Houston at BOSTON PK (223) Dallas Utah 5½ (226½) at MEMPHIS New York 3½ (218½) at MINNESOTA Toronto 8 (223) at OKLAHOMA CITY at SAN ANTONIO 2½ (231) Sacramento Milwaukee 8½ (222) at LA LAKERS at PHOENIX 7 (218) Chicago COLLEGE BASKETBALL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Baylor 5 Houston Gonzaga 14 UCLA National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -140 at WINNIPEG +130 Philadelphia -200 at BUFFALO +180 at COLORADO -300 Arizona +270 at VEGAS -205 Los Angeles +185 Minnesota -157 at SAN JOSE +147 Calgary -120 at VANCOUVER +110

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.