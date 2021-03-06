Providence 54, No. 10 Villanova 52

VILLANOVA (16-5)
Robinson-Earl 5-15 1-2 11, Samuels 7-11 7-8 21, Swider 1-4 0-0 3, Daniels 1-8 4-6 7, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Slater 1-3 1-5 4, Arcidiacono 0-4 0-0 0, Antoine 1-3 0-0 3, Dixon 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 17-52 14-23 52.
PROVIDENCE (13-12)
Gantt 0-0 0-0 0, Horchler 4-6 0-0 10, Watson 8-13 4-7 20, Duke 8-21 1-2 20, Reeves 1-6 0-0 2, Bynum 1-8 0-0 2, Breed 0-1 0-0 0, Croswell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 5-9 54.
Halftime_Providence 38-21. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 4-18 (Slater 1-1, Antoine 1-3, Daniels 1-3, Swider 1-3, Moore 0-1, Robinson-Earl 0-3, Arcidiacono 0-4), Providence 5-20 (Duke 3-10, Horchler 2-3, Bynum 0-3, Reeves 0-4). Fouled Out_Horchler. Rebounds_Villanova 35 (Robinson-Earl 13), Providence 31 (Horchler 13). Assists_Villanova 8 (Arcidiacono 2), Providence 8 (Duke 3). Total Fouls_Villanova 12, Providence 19.
