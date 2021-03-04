Quinnipiac 65, St. Peter’s 60

ST. PETER’S (12-10)
H.Drame 0-6 3-4 3, Ndefo 1-11 12-14 14, Banks 5-13 3-3 15, Edert 1-9 0-0 3, Lee 4-7 0-0 9, F.Drame 3-5 2-2 8, Silvera 1-6 0-0 3, Brake 2-3 0-0 5, Kamba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-60 20-23 60.
QUINNIPIAC (9-11)
Rigoni 0-4 6-7 6, Pinkney 4-5 2-2 10, Lewis 3-4 4-6 11, Williams 3-8 3-4 9, Chenery 4-12 1-2 10, McGuire 2-5 0-0 5, Kortright 2-10 4-6 8, Riggins 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 21-56 20-27 65.
Halftime_St. Peter’s 33-29. 3-Point Goals_St. Peter’s 6-25 (Banks 2-6, Brake 1-2, Lee 1-2, Silvera 1-4, Edert 1-9, F.Drame 0-2), Quinnipiac 3-19 (Lewis 1-1, McGuire 1-2, Chenery 1-4, Riggins 0-1, Kortright 0-3, Rigoni 0-3, Williams 0-5). Fouled Out_F.Drame. Rebounds_St. Peter’s 38 (F.Drame 11), Quinnipiac 42 (Pinkney 9). Assists_St. Peter’s 8 (Lee 3), Quinnipiac 6 (McGuire 2). Total Fouls_St. Peter’s 19, Quinnipiac 17.
