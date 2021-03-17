On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Rangers 3, Diamondbacks 0

By The Associated Press
March 17, 2021 11:47 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 1 0 Totals 30 3 8 3
Lcastro cf 2 0 0 0 Knr-Flf ss 3 1 2 0
Herrera c 1 0 0 0 A.Tjeda pr 1 0 0 0
VnMeter 2b 3 0 0 0 Da.Dahl lf 2 0 1 1
Qrecuto 2b 1 0 0 0 Thmpson lf 1 0 1 0
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 J.Gallo dh 3 0 0 0
D.Ellis 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Fscue ph 1 0 0 0
C.Wlker 1b 3 0 0 0 Ro.Odor 3b 3 0 0 0
P.Smith lf 3 0 0 0 Wendzel 3b 1 0 0 0
Mthisen 3b 3 0 0 0 N.Solak 2b 3 2 2 1
D.Vrsho rf 3 0 0 0 Na.Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0
D.Leyba ss 3 0 1 0 R.Gzman rf 3 0 1 1
Z.Gllen sp 2 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 0 0 0
Thmpson cf 1 0 0 0 Taveras cf 3 0 1 0
Arizona 000 000 000 0
Texas 110 100 00x 3

E_Odor (1). LOB_Arizona 3, Texas 4. 2B_Taveras (3). 3B_Kiner-Falefa (2). HR_Solak (3). SB_Locastro (1), Thompson (1). SF_Dahl.

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gallen L, 0-1 4 1-3 6 3 3 0 3
Aguilar 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 0
Crichton 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Lopez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Gibson W, 1-0 4 0 0 0 0 6
Dunning H, 2 3 1 0 0 0 3
Kennedy H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Sborz S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Gibson (Locastro).

Balk_Crichton.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Kyle McCrad.

T_2:29. A_2,068

