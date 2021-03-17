Rangers 3, Diamondbacks 0

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|1
|0
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|3
|
|Lcastro cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knr-Flf ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Herrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Tjeda pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|VnMeter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Dahl lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Qrecuto 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thmpson lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Gallo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Ellis 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Fscue ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Odor 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendzel 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mthisen 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Solak 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|D.Vrsho rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Na.Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Leyba ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Gzman rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Z.Gllen sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thmpson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|–
|0
|Texas
|110
|100
|00x
|–
|3
E_Odor (1). LOB_Arizona 3, Texas 4. 2B_Taveras (3). 3B_Kiner-Falefa (2). HR_Solak (3). SB_Locastro (1), Thompson (1). SF_Dahl.
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallen L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Aguilar
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Devenski
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crichton
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lopez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson W, 1-0
|4
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Dunning H, 2
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kennedy H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sborz S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Gibson (Locastro).
Balk_Crichton.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Kyle McCrad.
T_2:29. A_2,068
