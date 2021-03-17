Rangers 3, Diamondbacks 0

Arizona Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 0 1 0 Totals 30 3 8 3 Lcastro cf 2 0 0 0 Knr-Flf ss 3 1 2 0 Herrera c 1 0 0 0 A.Tjeda pr 1 0 0 0 VnMeter 2b 3 0 0 0 Da.Dahl lf 2 0 1 1 Qrecuto 2b 1 0 0 0 Thmpson lf 1 0 1 0 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 J.Gallo dh 3 0 0 0 D.Ellis 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Fscue ph 1 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 3 0 0 0 Ro.Odor 3b 3 0 0 0 P.Smith lf 3 0 0 0 Wendzel 3b 1 0 0 0 Mthisen 3b 3 0 0 0 N.Solak 2b 3 2 2 1 D.Vrsho rf 3 0 0 0 Na.Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 D.Leyba ss 3 0 1 0 R.Gzman rf 3 0 1 1 Z.Gllen sp 2 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 Thmpson cf 1 0 0 0 Taveras cf 3 0 1 0

Arizona 000 000 000 – 0 Texas 110 100 00x – 3

E_Odor (1). LOB_Arizona 3, Texas 4. 2B_Taveras (3). 3B_Kiner-Falefa (2). HR_Solak (3). SB_Locastro (1), Thompson (1). SF_Dahl.

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Gallen L, 0-1 4 1-3 6 3 3 0 3 Aguilar 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 1 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 0 Crichton 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Lopez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Texas Gibson W, 1-0 4 0 0 0 0 6 Dunning H, 2 3 1 0 0 0 3 Kennedy H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Sborz S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Gibson (Locastro).

Balk_Crichton.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Kyle McCrad.

T_2:29. A_2,068

