Rangers 3, Rockies 1

By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 6:58 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 26 3 7 3
R.Tapia lf 3 0 1 0 Taveras cf 3 0 1 0
A.Trejo 2b 1 0 0 0 Thmpson cf 1 1 1 1
C.Owngs 2b 3 0 1 0 Knr-Flf ss 3 0 1 0
Briceno c 1 0 1 0 Wendzel ss 1 0 0 0
Hlliard cf 3 0 1 0 J.Gallo rf 2 0 0 0
Boswell rf 1 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 1 1 1 0
C..Cron dh 3 1 1 1 K.Davis dh 2 0 0 0
R.Vlade ph 1 0 0 0 C.Terry ph 1 0 0 0
Gr.Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 Ro.Odor 3b 1 1 1 0
Fuentes 3b 3 0 0 0 Jo.Jung 3b 1 0 0 1
El.Diaz c 2 0 0 0 N.Solak 2b 2 0 1 0
C.Wlker 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Ibnez pr 1 0 0 0
Yo.Daza rf 2 0 0 0 Na.Lowe 1b 1 0 0 1
J.Hnnah rf 1 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 0 0 0
Stamets ss 2 0 0 0 J.Mrtin lf 3 0 1 0
Con.Joe 1b 1 0 0 0
Colorado 000 000 100 1
Texas 010 000 11x 3

E_Diaz (1). DP_Colorado 1, Texas 0. LOB_Colorado 3, Texas 6. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (2), Garcia (2). HR_Cron (2), Thompson (1). SB_Hilliard (4), Solak (1). CS_Kiner-Falefa (1), Lowe (1), Martin (1). SF_Jung, Lowe.

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gray 2 2-3 3 1 1 2 3
Bowden 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Almonte 1 0 0 0 1 1
Diaz 1 1 0 0 0 0
Gilbreath 1 0 0 0 1 2
Smith L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0
Aybar 1 1 1 1 0 0
Texas
Arihara 4 2 0 0 0 3
King H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 2
Leclerc W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Kennedy H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Alexy S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chris Sega.

T_2:40. A_2,080

