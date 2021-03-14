Rangers 3, Rockies 1

Colorado Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 26 3 7 3 R.Tapia lf 3 0 1 0 Taveras cf 3 0 1 0 A.Trejo 2b 1 0 0 0 Thmpson cf 1 1 1 1 C.Owngs 2b 3 0 1 0 Knr-Flf ss 3 0 1 0 Briceno c 1 0 1 0 Wendzel ss 1 0 0 0 Hlliard cf 3 0 1 0 J.Gallo rf 2 0 0 0 Boswell rf 1 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 1 1 1 0 C..Cron dh 3 1 1 1 K.Davis dh 2 0 0 0 R.Vlade ph 1 0 0 0 C.Terry ph 1 0 0 0 Gr.Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 Ro.Odor 3b 1 1 1 0 Fuentes 3b 3 0 0 0 Jo.Jung 3b 1 0 0 1 El.Diaz c 2 0 0 0 N.Solak 2b 2 0 1 0 C.Wlker 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Ibnez pr 1 0 0 0 Yo.Daza rf 2 0 0 0 Na.Lowe 1b 1 0 0 1 J.Hnnah rf 1 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 Stamets ss 2 0 0 0 J.Mrtin lf 3 0 1 0 Con.Joe 1b 1 0 0 0

Colorado 000 000 100 – 1 Texas 010 000 11x – 3

E_Diaz (1). DP_Colorado 1, Texas 0. LOB_Colorado 3, Texas 6. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (2), Garcia (2). HR_Cron (2), Thompson (1). SB_Hilliard (4), Solak (1). CS_Kiner-Falefa (1), Lowe (1), Martin (1). SF_Jung, Lowe.

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Gray 2 2-3 3 1 1 2 3 Bowden 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Almonte 1 0 0 0 1 1 Diaz 1 1 0 0 0 0 Gilbreath 1 0 0 0 1 2 Smith L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 Aybar 1 1 1 1 0 0

Texas Arihara 4 2 0 0 0 3 King H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 2 Leclerc W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 Kennedy H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Alexy S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chris Sega.

T_2:40. A_2,080

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.