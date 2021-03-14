Rangers 3, Rockies 1

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|26
|3
|7
|3
|
|R.Tapia lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Trejo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thmpson cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|C.Owngs 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Knr-Flf ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Briceno c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendzel ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hlliard cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Gallo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boswell rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|C..Cron dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|K.Davis dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Vlade ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Terry ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gr.Bird 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Odor 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Fuentes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Jung 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|El.Diaz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Solak 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Wlker 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Ibnez pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yo.Daza rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Na.Lowe 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Hnnah rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stamets ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mrtin lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Con.Joe 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Colorado
|000
|000
|100
|–
|1
|Texas
|010
|000
|11x
|–
|3
E_Diaz (1). DP_Colorado 1, Texas 0. LOB_Colorado 3, Texas 6. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (2), Garcia (2). HR_Cron (2), Thompson (1). SB_Hilliard (4), Solak (1). CS_Kiner-Falefa (1), Lowe (1), Martin (1). SF_Jung, Lowe.
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Bowden
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Almonte
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Diaz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gilbreath
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Smith L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Aybar
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arihara
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|King H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Leclerc W, 1-0, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kennedy H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alexy S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chris Sega.
T_2:40. A_2,080
