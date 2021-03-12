On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Rangers 3, White Sox 2

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 5:54 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 31 3 7 3
L.Rbert cf 4 0 0 0 Br.Holt ss 3 0 0 0
L.Grcia ss 4 1 1 0 Hrnndez ss 1 1 1 0
Gnzalez rf 4 0 0 0 Da.Dahl lf 3 0 1 0
A.Vughn 1b 3 1 2 0 S.Wlker lf 1 1 1 2
Collins c 2 0 1 0 J.Gallo rf 1 0 0 0
Wlliams rf 1 0 0 0 Thmpson rf 2 0 0 0
M.Adlfo dh 3 0 0 1 K.Davis dh 3 0 0 0
Mrcedes ph 1 0 0 0 A.Ibnez ph 1 1 1 0
G.Shets lf 4 0 0 0 R.Gzman 1b 3 0 1 0
J.Brger 3b 3 0 2 1 Apostel pr 1 0 0 0
Mendick 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Tjeda 2b 3 0 1 0
J.Fscue 2b 0 0 0 0
Clbrson 3b 2 0 0 0
Jo.Jung 3b 1 0 0 0
DShelds cf 2 0 1 0
J.Mrtin cf 0 0 0 1
J.Hicks c 2 0 0 0
Whatley c 2 0 0 0
Chicago 010 001 000 2
Texas 000 000 03x 3

E_Johnson (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Texas 9. 2B_Burger (1), Ibanez (2), Guzman (2), Tejeda (2). HR_Walker (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito 4 2 0 0 1 5
Hendriks H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Crochet H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Burdi H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 1
Johnson L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 3 3 3 1 1
Sousa 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Texas
Lyles 2 2 1 1 1 2
Allard 3 1 0 0 1 6
Vincent 1 2 1 1 0 0
Gaviglio W, 2-0 2 1 0 0 0 0
Wood S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Johnson (Jung).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Edwin Moscos.

T_2:35. A_2,104

