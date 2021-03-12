Rangers 3, White Sox 2

Chicago Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 31 3 7 3 L.Rbert cf 4 0 0 0 Br.Holt ss 3 0 0 0 L.Grcia ss 4 1 1 0 Hrnndez ss 1 1 1 0 Gnzalez rf 4 0 0 0 Da.Dahl lf 3 0 1 0 A.Vughn 1b 3 1 2 0 S.Wlker lf 1 1 1 2 Collins c 2 0 1 0 J.Gallo rf 1 0 0 0 Wlliams rf 1 0 0 0 Thmpson rf 2 0 0 0 M.Adlfo dh 3 0 0 1 K.Davis dh 3 0 0 0 Mrcedes ph 1 0 0 0 A.Ibnez ph 1 1 1 0 G.Shets lf 4 0 0 0 R.Gzman 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Brger 3b 3 0 2 1 Apostel pr 1 0 0 0 Mendick 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Tjeda 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Fscue 2b 0 0 0 0 Clbrson 3b 2 0 0 0 Jo.Jung 3b 1 0 0 0 DShelds cf 2 0 1 0 J.Mrtin cf 0 0 0 1 J.Hicks c 2 0 0 0 Whatley c 2 0 0 0

Chicago 010 001 000 – 2 Texas 000 000 03x – 3

E_Johnson (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Texas 9. 2B_Burger (1), Ibanez (2), Guzman (2), Tejeda (2). HR_Walker (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Giolito 4 2 0 0 1 5 Hendriks H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Crochet H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Burdi H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 1 Johnson L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 Sousa 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

Texas Lyles 2 2 1 1 1 2 Allard 3 1 0 0 1 6 Vincent 1 2 1 1 0 0 Gaviglio W, 2-0 2 1 0 0 0 0 Wood S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Johnson (Jung).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Edwin Moscos.

T_2:35. A_2,104

