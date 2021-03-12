Rangers 3, White Sox 2

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|
|L.Rbert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Holt ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hrnndez ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gnzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Dahl lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Vughn 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|S.Wlker lf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Collins c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Gallo rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thmpson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Adlfo dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|K.Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrcedes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Ibnez ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|G.Shets lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Gzman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Brger 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Apostel pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Tjeda 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Fscue 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clbrson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jo.Jung 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DShelds cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Mrtin cf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Hicks c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Whatley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|010
|001
|000
|–
|2
|Texas
|000
|000
|03x
|–
|3
E_Johnson (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Texas 9. 2B_Burger (1), Ibanez (2), Guzman (2), Tejeda (2). HR_Walker (2).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Hendriks H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crochet H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Burdi H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Johnson L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Sousa
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Allard
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Vincent
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gaviglio W, 2-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wood S, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Johnson (Jung).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Edwin Moscos.
T_2:35. A_2,104
