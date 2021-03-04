On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Rangers 5, Padres 3

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 5:25 pm
< a min read
      
San Diego Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 24 3 5 3 Totals 21 5 6 5
Kvlehan lf 2 0 0 0 Knr-Flf ss 2 1 1 0
O’Grady ph 0 0 0 0 N.Solak 2b 3 1 1 1
Ha-.Kim 2b 3 1 1 0 J.Gallo rf 2 1 2 4
W.Myers dh 3 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 2 0 0 0
Cratini c 3 1 1 0 C.Terry ph 1 0 0 0
Tanielu 3b 3 1 1 3 Calhoun lf 2 0 0 0
J.Mateo cf 1 0 0 0 Na.Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0
Hss III cf 1 0 0 0 Apostel 1b 1 0 1 0
Jor.Ona rf 3 0 1 0 Trevino c 2 0 0 0
G.Katoh 1b 3 0 0 0 D.Grcia c 1 0 0 0
Marcano ss 2 0 0 0 Br.Holt 3b 2 1 1 0
E.White cf 1 1 0 0
San Diego 300 000 0xx 3
Texas 001 040 xxx 5

E_Katoh (1). LOB_San Diego 3, Texas 4. 2B_Gallo (1), Holt (1). HR_Tanielu (1), Gallo (3). CS_O’Grady (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Gore 2 0 0 0 3 2
Williams H, 1 2 1 1 1 1 2
Feigl L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 4 4 4 0 0
Markel 1 1 0 0 0 0
Texas
Palumbo 1 3 3 3 1 1
Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 1
Benjamin 2 1 0 0 0 1
Gaviglio W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Latz H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Patton S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Kyle McCrady; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Chris Sega.

T_2:04. A_1,920

