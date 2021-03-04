Rangers 5, Padres 3

|San Diego
|Texas
|ab
|bi
|ab
|bi
|Totals
|24
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|21
|5
|6
|5
|Kvlehan lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Flf ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|O’Grady ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Solak 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ha-.Kim 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Gallo rf
|2
|1
|2
|4
|W.Myers dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Davis dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Terry ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tanielu 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Calhoun lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mateo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Na.Lowe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hss III cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Apostel 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Jor.Ona rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Katoh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grcia c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marcano ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Holt 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|E.White cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|San Diego
|300
|000
|0xx
|–
|3
|Texas
|001
|040
|xxx
|–
|5
E_Katoh (1). LOB_San Diego 3, Texas 4. 2B_Gallo (1), Holt (1). HR_Tanielu (1), Gallo (3). CS_O’Grady (1).
|San Diego
|Gore
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Williams H, 1
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Feigl L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Markel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|Palumbo
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Sborz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Benjamin
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gaviglio W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Latz H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Patton S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Kyle McCrady; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Chris Sega.
T_2:04. A_1,920
