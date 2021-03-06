Trending:
Sports News

Rangers 7, Diamondbacks 6

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 6:08 pm
< a min read
      
Texas Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 7 8 6 Totals 31 6 9 5
Taveras cf 3 0 0 0 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0
E.White cf 0 1 0 0 Frchild lf 1 0 0 0
Knr-Flf ss 3 0 1 0 K.Marte dh 3 1 2 0
Clbrson ss 1 1 1 0 Mroglio ph 1 1 1 0
J.Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 3 0 1 1
S.Wlker rf 0 1 0 0 Qrecuto pr 1 1 1 1
Da.Dahl dh 2 1 1 0 N.Ahmed ss 1 0 0 0
A.Grcia pr 1 1 1 2 Perdomo ss 2 1 1 2
Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 2 0 0 0
J.Mrtin lf 1 0 0 1 Se.Beer 1b 2 1 1 0
N.Solak 2b 3 1 1 0 Thmpson rf 3 0 0 0
Hrnndez 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Vrsho cf 2 0 0 0
Ro.Odor 3b 2 0 1 2 McCrthy cf 1 0 0 0
A.Ibnez 3b 2 0 1 0 P.Smith 1b 2 0 0 0
R.Gzman 1b 2 1 1 1 Herrera c 1 0 0 1
C.Terry 1b 2 0 0 0 D.Leyba 2b 2 0 1 0
D.Btera c 1 0 0 0 Mthisen 3b 1 1 1 0
J.Hicks c 2 0 0 0
Texas 000 210 040 7
Arizona 000 001 140 6

E_White (1), Perdomo (1). DP_Texas 0, Arizona 2. LOB_Texas 3, Arizona 4. 2B_Garcia (1), Odor (1), Ibanez (1), Marte 2 (3), Querecuto (2). HR_Guzman (2). SF_Herrera.

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Hearn 2 0 0 0 1 1
de Geus W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Allard H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 2
Bahr H, 1 2 3 2 2 2 1
Cotton 1 4 4 4 0 1
Wood S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 3
Arizona
Gallen 3 1 0 0 1 3
Smith L, 0-1 2 4 3 3 0 2
Mantiply 1 0 0 0 0 0
Guilbeau 1 1 0 0 0 0
Beasley 1 2 4 3 1 0
Gilbert 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Mantiply (Walker), Beasley (Dahl).

WP_Cotton.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jose Nava.

T_2:42. A_2,215

