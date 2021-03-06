Rangers 7, Diamondbacks 6

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|6
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|5
|
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.White cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Frchild lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knr-Flf ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Marte dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Clbrson ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mroglio ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|S.Wlker rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Qrecuto pr
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Da.Dahl dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|N.Ahmed ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia pr
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Perdomo ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mrtin lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Se.Beer 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|N.Solak 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Thmpson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Vrsho cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Odor 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|McCrthy cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Ibnez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.Smith 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Gzman 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Herrera c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|C.Terry 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Leyba 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Btera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mthisen 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Hicks c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|000
|210
|040
|–
|7
|Arizona
|000
|001
|140
|–
|6
E_White (1), Perdomo (1). DP_Texas 0, Arizona 2. LOB_Texas 3, Arizona 4. 2B_Garcia (1), Odor (1), Ibanez (1), Marte 2 (3), Querecuto (2). HR_Guzman (2). SF_Herrera.
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hearn
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|de Geus W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Allard H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bahr H, 1
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Cotton
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Wood S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallen
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Smith L, 0-1
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Mantiply
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guilbeau
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Beasley
|1
|
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|Gilbert
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Mantiply (Walker), Beasley (Dahl).
WP_Cotton.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jose Nava.
T_2:42. A_2,215
