Ranked teams meet as No. 16 OU hosts No. 15 Texas

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 6:30 am
No. 15 Texas (15-7, 9-6) vs. No. 16 Oklahoma (14-8, 9-7)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams battle as No. 15 Texas visits No. 16 Oklahoma in a Big 12 showdown. Texas has four wins and six losses against ranked opponents this season, while Oklahoma has won five of its 10 games against ranked teams.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas has benefited heavily from its seniors. Andrew Jones, Matt Coleman III, Courtney Ramey and Jericho Sims have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Longhorns points over the team’s last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Austin Reaves has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Oklahoma field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Longhorns have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Sooners. Oklahoma has an assist on 38 of 81 field goals (46.9 percent) over its past three matchups while Texas has assists on 39 of 66 field goals (59.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oklahoma offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 20th-lowest rate in the country. The Texas defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 262nd among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

