On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Raptors-Pistons postponed, tentatively set for Wednesday

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 8:24 pm
< a min read
      

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Toronto’s game against Detroit that was scheduled for Tuesday is being postponed until Wednesday, a move that the NBA hopes gives the Raptors time to get back onto the floor.

The Raptors were scheduled to play Chicago on Sunday and that game was postponed indefinitely because of positive tests and contact tracing issues. The league cautioned that Wednesday is a tentative rescheduling date for the game against the Pistons, and is “pending additional test results.”

Tuesday’s game becomes the 31st postponed this season because at least one team was unable to play in accordance with the league’s health and safety policies related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Raptors have been without coach Nick Nurse and five other staff members since late last week because of virus-related issues. Starting forward Pascal Siakam has also been placed on the team’s protocols list.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
3|5 App in a Day - Insight
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday