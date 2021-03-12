On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ravens looking to upgrade at wide receiver in free agency

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 6:08 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE RAVENS (12-6)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: EDGE Matt Judon, EDGE Yannick Ngakoue, WR Dez Bryant, WR Willie Snead, DL Derek Wolfe, C Matt Skura, Robert Griffin III, S Anthony Levine, WR Chris Moore, LB Tyus Bowser, LB Pernell McPhee, G D.J. Fluker, CB Tramon Williams, DE Jihad Ward, WR DeAndrew White, WR De’Anthony Thomas, LS Morgan Cox.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB Gus Edwards, LB Chris Board, P Johnny Townsend.

NEEDS: The NFL’s worst passing offense could use a receiver upgrade, especially with Snead’s expected departure, and adding an elite target would only help the relationship with QB Lamar Jackson, who’s in the market for an extension. T Orlando Brown’s trade request and a gaping hole at center make the offensive line in front of Jackson another priority. On defense, Baltimore will have to revamp its pass rush potentially without Judon and Ngakoue.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $20 million

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 C2ISR Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development