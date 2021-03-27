Rays 2, Twins 0

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|10
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Kpler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Whitley cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rfsnydr pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Jones 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miranda 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arzrena rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ne.Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Gomez rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Steer 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mstrbni pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Bxton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Admes ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Maggi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Frnco ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mi.Sano 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Wndle dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Sbato pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bl.Hunt ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Roker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Mejia c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tzu.Lin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pinto c-
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brsseau 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Broxton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tr.Gray 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnuelos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Kelly 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|T.Telis c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Larnach eh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|001
|–
|2
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|–
|0
DP_Tampa Bay 0, Minnesota 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 6. 2B_Franco (1), Mejia (3). SB_Polanco (1), Buxton (1). CS_Brosseau (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Glasnow W, 2-0
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Castillo H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kittredge H, 5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fairbanks H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thompson S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stashak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Waddell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Law
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Colome
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Robles L, 0-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Thielbar
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Farrell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sparkman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
WP_Glasnow.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Erich Bacchu.
T_2:54. A_2,642
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments