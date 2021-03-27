Rays 2, Twins 0

Tampa Bay Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 10 2 Totals 31 0 4 0 Krmaier cf 3 0 1 0 M.Kpler rf 3 0 1 0 Whitley cf 2 0 0 0 Rfsnydr pr 1 0 0 0 Br.Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 Dnldson 3b 3 0 1 0 G.Jones 2b 1 0 0 0 Miranda 3b 1 0 0 0 Arzrena rf 3 0 1 0 Ne.Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 M.Gomez rf 1 0 1 0 Polanco 2b 3 0 1 0 Meadows lf 1 0 0 0 S.Steer 2b 1 0 0 0 Mstrbni pr 1 0 0 0 B.Bxton cf 2 0 0 0 W.Admes ss 3 0 1 0 D.Maggi lf 1 0 0 0 W.Frnco ss 1 1 1 0 Mi.Sano 1b 2 0 1 0 J.Wndle dh 2 0 0 0 A.Sbato pr 1 0 0 0 Bl.Hunt ph 2 0 1 0 B.Roker lf 2 0 0 0 F.Mejia c 2 1 1 0 Tzu.Lin ss 1 0 0 0 R.Pinto c- 2 0 0 0 Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 Brsseau 3b 2 0 1 0 Broxton cf 1 0 0 0 Tr.Gray 3b 1 0 0 0 Bnuelos c 2 0 0 0 D.Kelly 1b 3 0 2 2 T.Telis c 1 0 0 0 Larnach eh 1 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 000 010 001 – 2 Minnesota 000 000 000 – 0

DP_Tampa Bay 0, Minnesota 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 6. 2B_Franco (1), Mejia (3). SB_Polanco (1), Buxton (1). CS_Brosseau (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Glasnow W, 2-0 5 3 0 0 2 10 Castillo H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kittredge H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 Fairbanks H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Thompson S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Minnesota Stashak 1 0 0 0 0 1 Waddell 1 0 0 0 1 1 Law 1 2 0 0 1 0 Colome 1 1 0 0 0 3 Robles L, 0-2 1 2 1 1 0 0 Thielbar 1 1 0 0 1 2 Farrell 1 0 0 0 0 0 Sparkman 1 1 0 0 0 0 Hamilton 1 3 1 1 1 1

WP_Glasnow.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Erich Bacchu.

T_2:54. A_2,642

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.